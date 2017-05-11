If you’ve always wanted to build your own apps but you didn’t really know where to begin, then here is your starting point.

For a limited time, Tech Deals is bundling together 5 interconnected Android N developer courses for less than the price of one. These courses start at the beginner level and move you elegantly from noob to pro with step-by-step tutorials and video demonstrations.

These courses are designed and taught by the respected online instructor Tim Buchalka, who is right up there with Rob Percival in terms of reputation in the coding education world.

Tim Buchalka is an Android app and games developer, and teacher with 30 years of development experience! He spent years as a contract software developer working for government departments, and large prestigious companies like Saab, Mitsubishi, and Fujitsu (to name just a few) in a developer/team lead capacity. A skilled coder in many languages including Java, C++, C#, and Objective-C, Tim has even published numerous games on the Google Play Android store.

If you were to buy these courses individually or from a site like Udemy, you’d end up paying $415. Here you can get all the coursework and online engagement from Buchalka for just $39.

You’ll be a full student just like those who forked over the big bucks, the only difference is that you caught these courses while they were on a price drop!

This bundle is on a countdown, but all students get lifetime access to the course materials. So even if you don’t have time in your schedule right now, it might be a good idea to go ahead and take the leap if you’re planning on digging into coding sometime in the future.

Thirsty for more knowledge? Click the button below to get the full scoop on these courses!

Become a Student

Is this deal not quite right for you? Head over to the AAPICKS HUB for more savings you’re going to love! For notifications of offers and price drops, sign up for our Deal Alerts newsletter.