Update, April 19: Sony has Sony has rolled out the Android 7.1.2 update this week as expected. The upgrade delivers the Bluetooth connectivity improvements previously discussed, and increases the speed at which the camera app opens. If you’re on the Experimental track of the Xperia X Concept software, you should see a system update notification arrive soon if it hasn’t appeared already.

Original story, April 17: The new update is planned for Experimental track this week and will bring minor improvements like better Bluetooth connectivity.

Google has been pushing out the final Android 7.1.2 update to select devices for a week or so now. Although it’s been causing some unexpected issues on few Nexus and Pixel devices, it promises to bring minor improvements over previous Nougat builds. Well, it looks like Sony Xperia X Concept users will be the next to receive that update.

The Concept Team over at Sony announced that the update will be coming this week for Experimental track. The official features include improved fingerprint swipe performance (ironic, I know), Bluetooth connectivity improvements, battery usage alerts, and other minor fixes. The blogpost notes that fingerprint swipe is not part of Concept and won’t be applicable in this case, so you don’t need to worry about the update breaking your fingerprint scanner.

In case you weren’t aware, Sony announced Concept for Android a while back – Sony calls it “re-architectured software” which enables speedy updates. You can download and join the program through the Play Store, but it’s limited to the European single SIM variant of the Xperia X, F5121.

