Amazon is taking on Skype and other online conferencing services with its own video chat solution. It’s called Chime and as with most other similar services, it allows users to start or join both video as well as voice calls. It’s primarily targeted at business, but as a clean, easy to use online communication tool it will likely appeal to plenty of folks.

Amazon Chime offers a bunch of different features including a visual rooster showing who joined the meeting, who is running late, and who won’t be able to make it. The tool also lets everyone know who is talking and where the annoying background noise that is interrupting the meeting is coming from. Any user can then mute that participant in order to eliminate the noise.

Amazon’s new communication tool allows users to share their screen as well as different content with the rest of the group. The software also notifies participants when it’s time for the meeting and lets them join in with a single click — no PIN code required. You can use the tool on both your PC as well as on an Android device.

There are three versions of Amazon Chime to choose from. The Basic Edition is free of charge and allows users to join meetings, start a video or audio call, and use Amazon Chime’s messaging and chat capabilities. Then there’s the Plus Edition that adds a user management feature that costs $2.50 per user/month. It allows you to manage an entire e-mail domain, disable accounts, or configure Active Directory, among other things.

The last version is the Pro Edition that is suitable for heavy users. It will set you back $15 per user, per month, and adds the ability to host meetings with screen sharing and video for up to 100 users.

As already mentioned, Amazon's new communication tool for businesses is already available.