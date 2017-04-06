Age of Empires: Castle Siege was originally released on Windows Phone back in 2014 and then made its way to iOS a year later. The interesting game, developed by Smoking Gun Interactive in partnership with Microsoft, has now finally been released for the Android platform.

The purpose of the game is building and defending an empire while guiding it through the Medieval Era. You can choose one of several civilizations, including the Britons, Teutons, and Kievan Rus. Upgrade your keep and fortify your walls in order protect your empire from marauders and train your army to raid other cities.

You have the option of recruiting quite a few heroes to your army, including Saladin, Richard the Lionheart, and Joan of Arc and will have to outsmart your attackers in order to earn achievements and climb to the top of the leaderboards.

Age of Empires: Castle Siege is free to play, but does offer in-app purchases that should help you progress through the game faster and easier. Android users seem to like it so far, with good reviews on the Play Store even if there aren’t that many yet.

If you’re looking for a new strategy game to keep you entertained, Age of Empires: Castle Siege just might be up your alley. Visit the Google Play Store by clicking the button below.