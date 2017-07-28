With the latest update, you get full Google Now integration as well as several Android O features like Notification Dots and Notification Previews.

See also: 15 best Android launcher apps of 2017 15 best Android launcher apps of 2017

It looks like Action Launcher will be the latest third-party launcher to support full Google Now integration. As you may know, Google doesn’t provide an official API for third party developers to integrate Google Now into their apps, so developers often end up having to leave it out completely or resort to creative means. That’s why with the latest update, you do have access to Google’s pane with a simple swipe on your home screen, but you have to download the Google Now Plugin as a separate APK first. You can download the file via APKMirror or directly.

You have to download the Google Now Plugin as a separate APK first.

And there is more: Action Launcher v26 brings several Android O inspired features including notification tweaks as well as Notification Dots, Notification Previews, and a brand-new App Shortcuts panel. You can see the full changelog below:

NEW: Google Now integration for all! Requires installation of the Action Launcher Google Plugin application.

NEW: Full Notification Dots support!

NEW: Long-pressing a shortcut will display a preview of app’s notifications and allow notifications to be dismissed ala Android O. Available when using either Notification Dots or Unread Count.

NEW: Unread Count support extended to all apps that have a current notification.

NEW: Android O style App Shortcuts panel.

NEW: Allow granular control as to which apps display Notification Dots/Unread Count.

NEW: Android O style widget picker, which displays all relevant widgets for a given shortcut.

NEW: Directly engage Action Launcher’s Quickedit panel via a shortcut’s long-press popup UI.

NEW: Dedicated “Icons & App Shortcuts” settings page, which is home to all icon related settings.

NEW: When Google Pill widget is on the left screen edge and Google Now integration is enabled, display a tinted edge background as per Pixel Launcher.

NEW: Option to adjust the scale of icon indicators.

NEW: Revamped interface for selecting the apps that are hidden from app drawers.

You can download Action launcher for free in the Play Store by clicking the button below, but you’ll have to pay in order to unlock all the advanced features.