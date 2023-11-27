Electronic communication has eased a lot of the hurdles that came with sending out forms via post or fax. Now, you can easily download forms online or send them through e-mail to be filled by the recipient. However, some forms require a signature, and that is a little problematic on a mobile device. Adding your signature is a tough nut to crack when it comes to filling out forms on an iPhone. This guide will show you how to sign a document on an iPhone with minimum hassle.

QUICK ANSWER There are a couple of ways you can add a signature to forms on an iPhone. You can either use the Markup feature on supported apps, or you can use the iOS Files app to open the form and sign from there.

How to sign a document on an iPhone Adding signatures to a digital document is a completely different ball game than just picking up a pen and signing a physical form. There are some additional steps that you need to follow. You can add signatures to documents on an iPhone using the Markup feature. Markup is a useful tool that can also help you add shapes, text, and signatures. These steps will show you how to sign digital forms using Markup: Save the document you want to sign to the Files app. Open the PDF file that you need to add your signature to. Tap on the Markup tool (it looks like a pen in a circle). Tap on the + icon in the toolbar and tap Add Signature. From the New Signature drop-down on the top, you can select what type of signature you want to make. The options include Full Name, First Name, Last Name, Nickname, Initials, or a Custom Label. Draw your sign on the empty space above the line where it says Sign your name using your fingers. You can also tap on Clear to try again if you mess up. Tap Done when you are finished signing. Your signature will appear on the screen. You can drag your signature to change its position, resize it, change its color or line weight, and even copy or duplicate it. Once you’re satisfied with the placement of your sign, tap Done again to save the changes.

One downside of this method, however, is that the Markup tool only works if you are working with a PDF file or an image file. The tool is not visible if you open a Word file or a file in any other format.

The Markup tool also allows you to save a signature for multiple use. You can add multiple signatures after saving the first one simply by tapping the Add or Remove Signature > + icon and drawing a new signature. All of your signatures will appear the next time you tap on the Signature button in the Markup tool. Similarly, you can also tap on the – next to a signature and tap Delete to remove it.

Comments