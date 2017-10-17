

ZenMate VPN has always offered a lifetime subscription model, but historically it’s been so prohibitively expensive that it could really only reasonably used by businesses. $840 – yeowch!

However, this week even we lowly peasants can get the full benefit of this award winning VPN service. For the next three days, lifetime subscription is yours for $89.99.

Europas Award for Best Security/Privacy Startup

4 out of 5 Stars - BestVPN Review

4.3 out of 5 Stars - VPNMentor

At 89 percent off, we’re calling that a hell of a deal. Furthermore, if you don’t like your purchase within the first 15 days, they’re offering a refund for any unsatisfied customers.

ZenMate is one of the fastest-growing, top-rated VPNs for good reason. Used by over 41 million users, ZenMate lets you access the web securely, anonymously, and without restriction. It employs top-level encryption to keep your passwords and banking information safe, letting you browse the web securely on any public or private Wi-Fi connection. Plus, ZenMate hides your IP address and encrypts your traffic, so no entity—even the government or your ISP—can track what websites you visit. Download the browser extension today, and you can even easily switch between proxy locations to access any content you want, wherever you want. You’ll say goodbye to location-based content restrictions, and finally forge your own private path online.

ZenMate VPN Premium in a Glance:

Encrypts your browser traffic to safeguard your data

Includes a browser extension to easily switch locations

Protects you & your data while using public Wi-Fi hotspots (or at home!)

Unblocks restricted sites like streaming services, news publications & social media

Unblocks restricted YouTube videos

Hides your IP by changing your location

Secures all your devices w/ desktop clients & mobile apps

Includes your choice of 30 countries: Germany, Romania, Hong Kong, United States, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Singapore, Netherlands & Spain

Delivers turbo-speed Internet connections

Blocks malicious sites

Ready to start browsing the internet securely and keep it from browsing you? Ready to unlock all regional content across your devices? Click the button below to hop on this offer before it expires!

