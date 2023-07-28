Zenless Zone Zero release date: How close is it?

HoYoverse, the maker of the hit title Genshin Impact, has more projects in the works, and one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Android games is Zenless Zones Zero. Announced in May last year, there has been a long build-up to the launch of the urban fantasy action RPG. Set in a post-apocalyptic futuristic metropolis called New Eridu, players take on the role of a Proxy, aiding others in exploring hostile alternate dimensions called Hollows. As they progress, the Proxy recruits new party members to battle the Ethereal and other foes. That’s all very well, but everyone is wondering when the Zenless Zone Zero release date will be. We’ve looked into it.

When is Zenless Zone Zero coming out?

Despite announcing the game on May 13, 2022, and releasing various teaser trailers, there is currently no official Zenless Zones Zero release date. There aren’t even any hints that it might be imminent, and it’s speculated to be around Spring 2024 at the earliest.

Given that HoYoverse launched their turn-based RPG, Honkai: Star Rail, in April 2023, and considering the ongoing success of Genshin Impact, the company may not be in any rush to release Zenless Zone Zero this side of Christmas. With two hit games on the go, HoYoverse has no incentive to release a third that would be competing against their own titles — despite how much the fans may want to see it.

It seems likely that by early 2024, the hype about the other titles will have dissipated, and Zenless Zones Zero will be the next game off the production line. But it’s all speculation for now. We’ll keep an eye out for any clues on this.

Is there a Zenless Zone Zero beta?

There isn’t currently a beta version of Zenless Zones Zero that you can try. After the game was announced last year, there was a signup period for a closed beta test that ended on July 27, 2022, with the test itself set for the following month. A closed beta test means it was only available by invitation and was to fine-tune the game’s mechanics, balance gameplay elements, identify bugs, and gather feedback on the overall player experience.

There haven’t been any opportunities for beta testing since last year. If the speculation that the game will be released early next year proves to be accurate, then we may see an open beta test conducted around the turn of the year as the release date approaches.

On which platforms will Zenless Zone Zero release?

So far, Zenless Zone Zero has been confirmed for release on Windows, Android, and iOS platforms.

Given that Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact are available on PlayStation, it is highly plausible that Zenless Zone Zero could also make its way to this platform. But as with so many elements of the game, this is something on which we can only speculate for now.

If you want to keep updated on the progress of Zenless Zones Zero, You can sign up with your email on the official website, allowing you to receive updates and information directly in your inbox. You can also follow the updates on social media, and we’ll do our best to bring you the latest news as it comes in.

FAQs

Is Zenless Zone Zero a Gacha game? Yes, Zenless Zone Zero is indeed a Gacha game. In such games, players can “roll” or use in-game currency (often purchasable with real money) to obtain random virtual items or characters. In Zenless Zone Zero, you’ll be able to roll for characters and possibly weapons.

Is Zenless Zone Zero open world? Zenless Zone Zero is not an open-world game like its predecessor, Genshin Impact. It is a room-based roguelike action game in which the players control a trio of characters.

Is Zenless Zone Zero free? Yes, Zenless Zone Zero will be a free-to-play game. This means that you can download and play the game without any initial purchase. However, like many free-to-play games, it may include optional in-game purchases or microtransactions.

Is Zenless Zone Zero multiplayer? This hasn’t been officially confirmed by the game developers. While most of their games are predominantly single-player, Zenless Zone Zero has been mentioned to allow the creation of squads, which might suggest the availability of a multiplayer mode.

