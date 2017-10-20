But if you’re turning to a VPN, you’re faced with the tyranny of choice. Not only are there several excellent ones on the market, there are many not so excellent ones too, and even fake ones set up by scammers.

Windscribe VPN is offering a lifetime subscription for just $49.

Well today we got the word. For the next few days Windscribe VPN is offering a lifetime subscription for just $49. Windscribe is one of those VPNs we’re always getting good feedback about.

In addition to providing the usual privacy and security you expect from a quality VPN, Windscribe runs an extension of your browser, giving you an extra layer of protection from marketeers trying to harvest information about you.

Windscribe prides themselves for the ease of use of their interface, especially if this is all new to you.

Here’s a rundown of the perks Windscribe can boast:

Mask your physical location from 3rd parties w/ an encrypted tunnel

Access geo-locked content from anywhere

Avoid most ads while you’re browsing

Torrent securely & share files w/o worrying about your ISP snooping on you

Use on all your devices simultaneously

Get protected by the top-notch firewall that protects you in case of connectivity loss

Leave no trace or logs while you browse

At AA we always encourage you to do your own research about VPNs, or anything that involves handing over your hard-earned cash for that matter. One independent VPN reviewer (BestVPN.com) described Windscribe in the following terms:

Windscribe is an excellent provider despite or maybe on account of its fresh approach to a crowded market. The combination of the Windows client and Chrome Browser extension works seamlessly to protect your activities online, with great features on offer to boot.

In fact, the main reason the reviewer only gave Windscribe 4 stars was that the monthly cost is higher than some VPNs. This package obviously gets you around that complaint with lifetime service.

If For Life seems like a big commitment to you, they’re also providing reasonable 3 and 5 year subscriptions as part of this offer. Choose below to read more about the plan that’s right for you!

