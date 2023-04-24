How to disable Cortana in Windows

If you don’t use Cortana and find its integration with Windows to be annoying, here is how to disable Cortana on Windows 10 and 11 .

To disable Cortana when Windows starts, open Task Manager and then, under the Startup tab, look for the Cortana entry. Right-click on the Cortana entry and click Disable.

You can also disable Cortana responding to voice prompts by opening Start > Settings > Privacy. Then, click on Voice Activation. Disable all the options on this page.

To disable Cortana more fully, use regedit by pressing Windows+R to open the application launcher and type “regedit" into the box, then click OK. In the left sidebar, look for the following key: “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Windows Search." If you don't see it, you'll have to create it by right-clicking on the “Windows" folder and choosing New > Key. Name the key “Windows Search." Right-click on the “Windows Search" folder you just created and choose New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Name the new value “AllowCortana." Double-click the “AllowCortana" value you just created and set its value to zero.

On Windows 10 or 11 Professional or Enterprise, you can use the Local Group Policy Editor. Press Windows+R and type “gedit.msc" in the box, then click OK. Open Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Search. Double click Allow Cortana. Choose Disabled in the pop-up, then click OK.

