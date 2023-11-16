What is Bing Chat and is it better than ChatGPT?

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Microsoft has recently introduced an exciting AI-powered feature to its search engine, Bing, called Bing Chat. This new feature changes how users interact with Bing, offering a dynamic and conversational experience. In this post, we will delve into the world of Bing Chat, exploring its features, functionality, and how it compares to other AI models such as ChatGPT.

How does Bing Chat work and what is it based on? Bing Chat operates on the foundation of OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, which represents the latest advancement in the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) series. This is a significant upgrade from GPT-3.5, which is what powers ChatGPT. With Bing Chat, users can engage in real-time conversations with the search engine and receive AI-generated responses.

These responses are not limited to text-based results; Bing Chat can also summarize information from the internet, making it a versatile tool for answering various types of queries. Bing Chat uses the same training data as previous ChatGPT models but is unique in its ability to access real-time data indexed by Bing, enabling it to provide up-to-date information, particularly regarding current events.

Bing Chat features

1. Conversational search

Bing Chat

Bing Chat allows users to engage in dynamic and natural conversations with the AI chatbot. It responds effectively to a wide range of prompts, making it a powerful tool for both basic and complex queries.

2. Summarization

Bing Chat

One of Bing Chat’s key features is its ability to summarize information from the internet. It can provide concise summaries of articles, topics, or news, making it a handy resource for information seekers. Additionally, as per a recent update, the chatbot also has citations, allowing users to see exactly where its answers have been sourced from.

3. Creative content generation

Bing Chat

Bing Chat can assist with content creation by generating creative works. It can assist with brainstorming by providing content ideas, write introductions, suggest titles and meta descriptions, and even rephrase paragraphs to match specific tones of voice.

4. Image generation

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Thanks to Bing’s integration with OpenAI’s image generator DALL-E 3, Bing Image Creator has also received a massive update. This new tool allows users to generate images based on their prompts, granting them the ability to create custom visuals for their content or projects.

These features make Bing Chat a versatile and powerful tool for various tasks.

Is Bing Chat better than ChatGPT? Bing Chat and ChatGPT have their own unique strengths and use cases. Because it is a search engine and has access to the internet, Bing Chat is a better tool for providing up-to-date information related to current events. It can be a valuable resource for tasks that require real-time data. Additionally, it is arguably more convenient for many tasks as it is directly built into Bing, with additional features like Bing Image Creator. On the other hand, Bing Chat features ads, so users may sometimes see sponsored results.

On the other hand, ChatGPT has its own list of pros. While it can offer longer creative responses for users, ChatGPT may also be less accurate as it doesn’t have direct access to the internet for fact-checking. A premium version of the module, ChatGPT Plus, is available for its users which offers priority access, the ability to add plugins, and much more. Another huge plus of ChatGPT is that there is no daily use limit for users, unlike Bing Chat.

Overall, ChatGPT and Bing Chat are both great options, with pros and cons to both.

Is Bing Chat free? Yes, Bing Chat is available for free, although with a limit; users are limited in the number of messages they are able to send per conversation. This limitation depends on which web browser is being used. Here is each respective web browser’s daily chat limit: Microsoft Edge: 30 messages per conversation, with prompts up to 4,000 characters in length.

Chrome or Safari: Five messages per conversation, with prompts up to 2,000 characters in length.

How to access and use Bing Chat?

To access Bing Chat, simply visit the Bing homepage and click on the “Chat” button in the main navigation bar or through a persistent sidebar in the main browser. You can engage in conversations, ask questions, and receive AI-generated responses. Additionally, Bing Chat offers three different conversation styles: “More Creative,” “More Balanced,” and “More Precise,” each catering to different preferences and needs.

FAQ

Is Bing Chat sentient? No, Bing Chat is not sentient. It is powered by AI technology but does not possess consciousness or self-awareness.

Can Bing Chat see images? Yes, Bing Chat has the capability to see and interpret images, allowing it to respond to image-related queries effectively.

Can I use Bing Chat in Chrome? Yes, Bing Chat is available on all web browsers, including Chrome, making it accessible to a wide range of users. However, Chrome users are limited to just five messages per day.

Does Bing Chat have a limit? Yes, Bing Chat has a daily limit for how much users can utilize it each day. This limit will depend on the web browser that you are using. Chrome and Safari users are limited to just five messages per day while Edge users can send up to 30 messages. After reaching the limit, users have to wait until the following day before they are able to use it again. Microsoft has changed the limit, therefore this limit is possibly subject to change again in the future.

Does Bing Chat have access to the internet? Bing Chat has access to the internet and can retrieve real-time information from web pages indexed by Bing, allowing it to provide users with the most current and accurate data.

Overall, Bing Chat represents a significant advancement in AI-powered search engines, providing users with conversational search capabilities, summarization, creative content generation, and image creation. While it offers unique features, its suitability compared to other AI models like ChatGPT depends on specific requirements. Best of all, Bing Chat is currently available for free, making it a valuable tool for a wide range of users seeking innovative and dynamic search experiences.

Comments