Poll: Do you wear ANC headphones/earbuds without playing anything?

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Active noise cancelation (ANC) is available in loads of headphones and true wireless earbuds today, allowing you to listen without interruption from the outside world.

But do you ever wear ANC-enabled headphones or earbuds without actually playing any audio? That’s the topic of our poll today, so make your choice below. You can also leave a comment if you’d like to explain your choice.

Do you wear ANC headphones or earbuds without playing anything? 66 votes All the time 12 % Sometimes 45 % Only if I forget to play anything 9 % No, I don't 33 %

There are valid reasons to wear ANC-enabled earbuds or headphones without playing audio. For one, you might just want to block out distracting sounds while you work or relax. Active noise cancelation is also a game-changer for people with PTSD, autism, and other sensory considerations.

Then again, we can see why you might not wear ANC earbuds or headphones simply for the sake of it. If you’re like me, you’re worried about unnecessary battery consumption and also don’t like wearing headphones or earbuds when you aren’t using them. There’s also evidence that prolonged use of noise canceling earphones can lead to tinnitus.

