How to undo or redo in Microsoft Word
Mistakes happen, but thankfully they’re easily dealt with. Here’s how to undo or redo in Microsoft Word.
To undo or redo an action using keyboard shortcuts, press Ctrl+Z on Windows or Command+Z on macOS to undo. To redo something, press Ctrl+Y or F4 on Windows or Command+Y on macOS.
If you want to use your mouse, clicking the Undo (⮌) icon at the top left of the Microsoft Word app will undo an action, while clicking Redo (↷) will redo it.
Press the keyboard shortcut or click the icon multiple times to undo or redo multiple actions.
How to undo or redo in Word
You have two options to undo or redo actions in Word.
By using keyboard shortcuts
You can undo an action in Word by pressing Ctrl+Z on Windows or Command+Z on macOS. To redo something, press Ctrl+Y or F4 on Windows or Command+Y on macOS.
By using toolbar shortcuts
If you prefer to use your mouse, clicking the Undo (⮌) button at the top left of the Microsoft Word app will undo an action, while clicking Redo (↷) will redo it.
How to undo multiple actions in Word
If you want to undo or redo multiple actions, press Ctrl+Z on Windows or Command+Z on macOS repeatedly until you’ve undone the required amount of steps. To redo multiple actions, press Ctrl+Y or F4 on Windows or Command+Y on macOS until you’ve redone as much as you wanted. Alternatively, you can also click the Undo (⮌) and Redo (↷) buttons repeatedly.
FAQs
Microsoft Word saves up to 100 actions in its undo history by default.