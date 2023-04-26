Mistakes happen, but thankfully they’re easily dealt with. Here’s how to undo or redo in Microsoft Word .

QUICK ANSWER

To undo or redo an action using keyboard shortcuts, press Ctrl+Z on Windows or Command+Z on macOS to undo. To redo something, press Ctrl+Y or F4 on Windows or Command+Y on macOS.

If you want to use your mouse, clicking the Undo (⮌) icon at the top left of the Microsoft Word app will undo an action, while clicking Redo (↷) will redo it.

Press the keyboard shortcut or click the icon multiple times to undo or redo multiple actions.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS