How to turn off sound on Instagram Stories

Instagram stories are a great way for people to give their followers a sneak peek into their lives. There are a ton of ways you can customize your story, including the option to completely mute the video you are posting. There are a lot of reasons someone might want to do this, from privacy concerns to creative choices.

This article will show you how you can turn off the sound in an Instagram story before posting it. It will also show you how you can mute an Instagram story you might be watching.

QUICK ANSWER You can turn off the sounds in a story by tapping the Sound icon before posting it. You can also mute stories you are viewing by either using the volume buttons on your device or putting it on silent mode.

How to turn off sound when making Instagram stories

How to turn off sound when watching Instagram stories

You might come across situations in which you want to mute the stories you are viewing. You might be in a public place without headphones, or you might come across a story with a loud and annoying sound. You can’t simply tap on a story to mute it like you do with Instagram reels.

You will have to manually reduce the volume using the volume buttons on the side of your phone, or by using the slider displayed on the screen once you press a volume button. You can also completely mute the sound. Another way to make sure there is no sound from stories is to put your phone on silent mode, either from the phone’s control center or using the silent switch on the left side if you have an iPhone.

How to turn off sound when making Instagram stories Videos you post to Instagram stories can often have unwanted sounds in the background that ruin the aesthetic of the story. Thankfully, Instagram has the option to remove all sounds from the story before you post it. Follow the steps below to do this: Open the Instagram app on your phone. Tap the New Post icon (it looks like a + in a box) at the bottom of the screen. Tap Story on the bar displayed at the bottom of the screen. You can also tap the small blue “+” icon near your profile picture at the top left to directly post a story. Select an already saved video from the library, or if you want to make a new one tap Camera. After you have made the story, tap the Sound icon (it looks like a loudspeaker) at the top of the screen to mute the story. You can customize your story further, or tap the Back icon to discard any changes and begin anew. Once you are satisfied, post your story by tapping the Post icon on the bottom right.

The story that you posted will have no sound and your viewers won’t hear a thing. You can check by tapping on your profile picture on the Instagram home screen. This will display your story, and hopefully, it will be muted.

