Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence: Release date and more

While the real Tom Clancy has long been out of the picture, games with his name are still hot sellers for Ubisoft. The next big one is slated to be The Division Resurgence, bringing the online action RPG franchise to mobile. Here’s what we know about the game at the moment, including beta and final release plans.

When is Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence coming out?

At the moment, Ubisoft is targeting an “early 2024” release date. The exact date is likely subject to the results of beta testing, and could easily be pushed later, knowing that the publisher was originally aiming for fall 2023. Even if the game is back on track, “early” 2024 could mean any time between January and the end of May, and possibly closer towards May in order to squash as many bugs and performance issues as possible.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence: Beta Ubisoft has already completed a Phase 1 Regional Beta, which at least partly influenced the decision to postpone launch. The company is now taking signups for a second beta running this fall. While that test will be still be closed (that is, invite-only), the plan is to expand to more regions, including the critical US market.

If you’re not familiar with the beta concept, that refers to a pre-release version of a game that’s nearly (or fully) feature-complete, but may have bugs, imbalances, and performance problems. Beta participants are usually encouraged to offer gameplay feedback, although with online titles like The Division, it’s as much about testing network code and server capacity as anything.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence: Story and gameplay

Resurgence brings the series back to New York City with a new storyline, positioning players as part of the “first wave of SHD agents” with a “unique perspective of the events around The Division 1 and 2.” Ubisoft hasn’t said much beyond that, but it’s promising an open world similar to the PC and console games, with a central PvE (players vs. enemy AI) campaign.

Delving further, the PvE campaign will be playable solo or in co-op, with controls tailored to the limitations of touchscreen devices. You’ll also be able to use external gamepads, such as a Backbone or Razer Kishi V2.

Since it’s an action RPG, you’ll naturally be able to specialize your character with different abilities, as well as upgrade your gear via looting, crafting, and modding. There are plans for in-game purchases, so don’t be surprised if some of the best items are behind a paywall. Otherwise the title will be free-to-play.

Resurgence will additionally carry over The Division’s Dark Zone, a PvPvE (players vs. players vs. enemy AI) part of the map where you can potentially secure high-value gear and rewards, but at high risk. If you want something closer to competitive multiplayer, there will be two Conflict modes: Skirmish and Domination.

On which platforms will Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence release?

The game is launching for both Android and iPhone/iPad. It’s not clear what the Android requirements will be, but since it’s a graphically intense action game, you’ll probably want a high-powered phone or tablet such as the Google Pixel 8 or Samsung Galaxy Tab S9.

iPhone and iPad players will need a device with iOS/iPadOS 12 or later. As a sign of how demanding the game might be, Apple recently used it as a showcase for the power of the iPhone 15 Pro, which the company claims can deliver console-level graphics.

FAQs

Is Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence free-to-play? Yes. The game will be supported by various in-game purchases.

Which country is Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence in? If you’re talking about setting, that’s the United States. As far as player access goes, the first regional beta spanned Australia, Chile, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden, so we’d assume those countries will get the final product as well. The US has been announced as joining the next beta phase.

Is Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence controller compatible? Yes. Ubisoft hasn’t identified any preferred models, but if it can connect to Android or iOS, you should be good.

Can I play Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence on my computer? No, at least not without workarounds. The game is being developed for Android, iPhone, and iPad exclusively.

