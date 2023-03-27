The best Microsoft Surface Pro 9 cases

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 has undoubtedly become one of the most popular 2-in-1 devices on the market. We have compiled a list of the best cases to protect your investment and ensure your Surface Pro 9 stays pristine. These cases provide excellent protection and add style and functionality to your device. Here are the top five Microsoft Surface Pro 9 cases you should consider in 2023.

Buying the proper Surface Pro 9 case for your needs When selecting a case for your Microsoft Surface Pro 9, consider your specific needs and preferences. What is the purpose of your device, and how do you intend to use it? For instance, you might be a student or professional who requires a keyboard for typing. In that case, you might want to look for cases compatible with the Surface Pro Type Cover. Alternatively, if you’re an artist or designer, you might prioritize cases with built-in Surface Pen holders for easy access and storage.

You also want to think about the level of protection you need. Investing in a rugged case with military-grade drop protection can be wise if you’re frequently on the go or working in harsh environments. A slim folio case may suit those who prefer a sleek and stylish appearance. Don’t forget to consider additional features like adjustable stands for comfortable viewing angles, precise cutouts for easy access to ports, and ventilation to ensure efficient heat dissipation. Once you’ve identified your needs, selecting a case that protects your Surface Pro 9 and enhances its functionality and aesthetics will be easier.

UAG Scout Pro 9 : The best case that integrates with the kickstand

Amazon

This is a great option for a snug rubber case that still lets you use the Surface Pro 9’s kickstand. The UAG Scout for $49.95 has a precise cutout on the backside for the built-in kickstand and openings for ports all around the sides. It also has storage for your Surface Pen. The case is compatible with Surface Type keyboards and meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6).

Tomtoc 360: The best sleeve case with extra storage

Amazon

If you want something soft and cozy that covers the entire surface area of your Surface Pro 9 without compromising on protection, the Tomtoc 360 for $26.99 is a solid choice. It meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6) and spill-resistant fabrics to keep water out. It has a front pocket to store your cables, chargers, hard drives, or anything else and a strap for your smart tags or keys. The case comes in many colors to match your style, and you get a one-year warranty.

Infiland Pro 9: The best clear case to show off your device

Amazon

If you want a case that still shows off your Surface Pro 9 without covering it up, the Infiland case for $47.95 will do the trick. It is entirely transparent with various color-matching options, and the plastic won’t yellow over time. It also meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6) despite being thin and lightweight and features plenty of cutouts for heat dissipation. Plus, it’s compatible with the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2 and has an adjustable kickstand to find your preferred viewing angle.

CoBak Pro 9 case: The best leather case

Amazon

If you are a sleek and stylish case, the CoBak has some eye-catching case covers starting at $29.99. There are a variety of designs and textures to choose from, all made from vegan faux leather that is splash and scratch-proof. There are a few grooves on the backside to slip the kickstand into for different viewing angles, and it has a magnet cover to close on the front.

UAG Plasma case: The best rugged, ergonomic case

Amazon

If you want a case that’s convenient to carry around, the UAG Plasma is a good healthy option. It has a comfortable shoulder strap that will go easy on your back. For $99.95, it meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6) and has a built-in 360-degree rotational hand strap, stylus storage, and kickstand. Plus, it’s compatible with Microsoft Surface Type Cover Keyboard, both Metal and Alcantara Keyboard options.

FAQs

Will a Surface Pro 8 case fit the Surface Pro 9? Yes, the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9 have the exact same dimensions, so most cases designed for the Surface Pro 8 should also fit the Surface Pro 9.

What size is the Surface Pro 9? The exact dimensions for the Surface Pro 9 are as follows: Length: 11.3 inches (287 mm) Width: 8.2 inches (209 mm) Height: 0.37 inches (9.3 mm).

Does the Surface Pro 9 have Gorilla Glass? Yes, the Surface Pro 9 features Gorilla Glass 5 display protection.

