Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series has been a strong competitor to Apple’s iPad, offering high-performance hardware, sleek design, and versatile functionality within Samsung’s growing ecosystem. Whether you use your tablet for work, entertainment, or both, a wide range of accessories can enhance your experience and make your tablet even more helpful. From protective cases and screen protectors to keyboards, styluses, and more, we’ve rounded up the best Galaxy Tab S8 accessories to help you get the most out of your device.

The best Galaxy Tab S8 series accessories Whether you have a Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, or S8 Ultra, these accessories can enhance your tablet experience. We recommend the Book Cover Keyboard for improved productivity and the Galaxy S Pen Pro to sketch and write across all your galaxy devices. There’s also the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for immersive audio, the Spigen Armor Pro case for durable protection, the Sparin Screen Protector to keep the display scratch-free, and a Samsung Dex cable for easy connectivity to external displays.

Samsung Tab S8 Book Cover Keyboard

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

If you want to increase your productivity on the go, Samsung’s official Book Cover Keyboard is the best overall accessory for your Galaxy S8 tablet. It’s lightweight and has a nice slim fit around your tablet to offer protection. The built-in keyboard has nice large keys for a laptop-like experience. There’s no touchpad, but it does include a kickstand to prop up your tablet for comfortable viewing.

We also have a list of the best Galaxy Tab S8 keyboards if you’re looking for standalone keyboard options. Spoiler alert: this one made the list. Hit the buttons below to buy the Book Cover Keyboard for your Tab S8 model:

Samsung Galaxy S Pen Pro

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Galaxy S Pen Pro is a highly versatile and precise stylus that is an ideal accessory for any galaxy tablet. It features low latency, pressure, and angle sensitivity and connects magnetically to the back of your Galaxy Tab S8. The S Pen Pro can connect to all Samsung Galaxy devices via Bluetooth. So if you have an S23 Ultra, for example, you can write your notes on one device and continue writing them on the other and use Air Actions with ease. The stylus has a long battery life, with a 50-minute charge providing up to 16 days of use. With the SmartThings app, you can locate your S Pen Pro if you misplace it.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Lily Katz / Android Authority

The Galaxy Buds 2 are the latest earbuds from Samsung, offering effective noise cancellation and fit comfortably in-ear. The case has a compact design and supports fast wireless charging. They make a great companion to your Galaxy Tab S8, not only for listening to music while working but because you get some excluding Samsung ecosystem features. For instance, all you need to do is open the case for them to pair with your Galaxy Tab S8, and you can seamlessly switch between Galaxy devices without manually changing the Bluetooth connections. They also come in a multitude of colors to match your style.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro Case

Amazon

There’s nothing worse than spending your hard-earned money on a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 only to accidentally drop it and watch it break. You can ensure that never happens by investing in a heavy-duty, rugged case to protect it from damage. The Spigen Tough Armor Pro is one of the most durable cases, with two layers of shock absorption and raised edges to keep those cameras safe. It also has built-in storage for your S Pen and an adjustable kickstand for angled on-screen typing or content viewing.

Sparin Screen Protector

Amazon

Even if you don’t want a durable case for your tablet, you should invest in a screen protector. The Galaxy Tab S8 series does have Gorilla Glass 5 display protection, but that doesn’t make them immune to scratches and cracks when accidents happen. The Saprin Screen protectors are some of the strongest, with 9H hardness tempered glass to defend against impacts. They come in packs of two and are thin enough to be compatible with your S Pen and clear enough to see your wallpapers just the same.

Samsung Dex cable

Amazon

If you’ve ever wanted to share your video content on the big screen, the Samsung Dex cable is an essential accessory. Sure, you can share your screen wirelessly with Smart View, but why rely on Wi-Fi? The Samsung Dex cable is a directly wired USB-C to HMDI 2.0 cable that streams in 4K with a 60Hz refresh rate, so you never have to wait for the video stream to buffer. You can pug into TVs and monitors and play any content, from videos to a full-on desktop experience, on the big screen right from your tablet.

Comments