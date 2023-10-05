Wow, all models of the Galaxy S24 series might get this iPhone 15 Pro feature

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new rumor suggests Samsung Galaxy S24 titanium won’t be locked to the Ultra model.

A leaker says all three devices in the family could see titanium builds.

However, another leaker disputes this claim, so don’t bet on it just yet.

We’re still months away from the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a ton of leaks and rumors to check out. In fact, we just got a look at an interesting one today, courtesy of frequent leaker Revegnus.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, Revegnus stated that Samsung Galaxy S24 titanium builds won’t be reserved just for the Ultra model. Instead, all three models in the family might get titanium sides. You can see the post below:

The Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra all have titanium frames. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) October 5, 2023

Revegnus then backs up this claim by saying Samsung plans to create the titanium frames for the vanilla Galaxy S24 models in Vietnam using its own production equipment. Frames for the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, however, might come from two separate third-party companies. This seems like awfully specific information.

However, another notable leaker doesn’t buy it. In a response, leaker Ice Universe said Samsung Galaxy S24 titanium frames will be reserved solely for the Ultra model.

Who should we believe? Well, that’s the fun thing about leaks: you never know.

Samsung Galaxy S24 titanium: Really for all models? Even with Revegnus being super specific about what they expect for the Galaxy S24 series when it comes to titanium, we find this rumor a little hard to believe. Titanium is a premium material and far more expensive than aluminum or stainless steel. It would be a needless extra expense to include titanium on the vanilla Galaxy S24 — and that extra cost in materials would certainly pass on to you, the consumer.

Still, it is possible Samsung could include titanium in the Galaxy S24 Plus. This makes far more sense to us. Obviously, the Ultra model is the one most likely to get titanium. In fact, with Apple making such a big deal about the premium nature of the metal on the iPhone 15 Pro series, it’s basically a given that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have it. It’s just up in the air if any of the other variants will.

Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy S24 series in either January or February of 2024, so we have a while to wait before we’ll know for sure.

