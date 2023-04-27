How to embed your Google Calendar in Notion

Notion is one of the best notetaking apps available for both desktop and mobile. Its many functions allow you to streamline your workflow and maintain productivity through organization. Now, many of us use Google Calendar to set dates and reminders. If you wish to port those over to Notion, your options are a little bit limited — but it is possible. Let’s talk about how to sync Google Calendar with Notion.

QUICK ANSWER To sync Google Calendar with Notion, go to the Google Calendar website. On the calendar you wish to port over, click ⋮ > Settings and sharing > Make available to public > OK. Scroll down and copy the Public URL to this calendar, then paste that link in Notion. When the options appear on the link in Notion, select Create embed.

How to integrate Google Calendar with Notion Visit the Google Calendar website. Under the My calendars section, click the ⋮ button next to the calendar you wish to integrate with Notion.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the subsequent options, select Settings and sharing.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Under Access permissions for events, click the Make available to public box.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the warning prompt, click OK.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Now, scroll down the page to the Integrate calendar section. Copy the link in the Public URL to this calendar field.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Back in Notion, on the notes page where you wish to embed your calendar, right-click and Paste the link. You can also press Ctrl+V on your keyboard.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the options that appear on the link, click Create embed.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Your Google Calendar will be embedded into your Notion notes page.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

