S.W.A.T. season 7: Plot, release window, and more

S.W.A.T. is a fast-paced, action TV drama that follows a team of officers as they tackle high-risk situations in Los Angeles.

If you’ve loved Shemar Moore on Criminal Minds, you’re bound to love this. Moore takes a lead role in S.W.A.T. and does a lot more of what he did best on Criminal Minds — jump into action and save the day.

Here’s what we know about The S.W.A.T season 7’s possible release date and plot developments.

Will there be a season 7 of S.W.A.T.? Absolutely! Despite a hiccup with CBS briefly canceling it, fans and Shemar Moore protested and they’re coming back.

Shemar took to Instagram to tell fans that they had done everything right, and that it didn’t make sense for the sudden cancellation.

We agree. To spend six seasons and get canceled without getting a chance to wrap things up or say goodbye isn’t fair. So S.W.A.T. is coming back, albeit for a much shorter seventh season.

This one’s going to be the final bow and only 13 episodes long.

When is season 7 of S.W.A.T. coming out? S.W.A.T. was all set to hit CBS this fall, but the writer and actor strikes have delayed that timeline. Things seem to look better now, with the strikes being called off as they struck a deal.

We might have to wait until 2024 for the new season.

What to expect from season 7 of S.W.A.T.? A brief recap: Sergeant Daniel Hondo Harrelson, played by Shemar Moore, is an LA native and ex-Marine. He’s promoted to lead the S.W.A.T. unit to bridge the gap between the community and the police, especially after an accidental shooting of an unarmed black teenager.

Alright, so season 6 left us with Hondo popping the question to Nichelle. So, what to expect in season 7? We’re probably looking at wedding bells or at least some serious wedding planning.

And while the team managed to nab cartel leader Sancho Zamora last season, there’s bound to be new bad guys in town. Since it’s the last season, they’ll have to tie up loose ends. Is it too early to root for a spin-off?

Where to watch season 7 of S.W.A.T.? It’s likely to be aired on CBS on Friday nights. You can stream it on your laptop or phone from the CBS website and app. You could also sign up for a Hulu + TV subscription or YouTube TV. Or you could wait for it to air the next day on Paramount +.

FAQ

Where is S.W.A.T. filmed? We don’t have verified intel on this, but Los Angeles is a safe bet.Where is S.W.A.T. filmed?

Why is S.W.A.T. ending after season 7? CBS cancelled S.W.A.T., even though it was doing pretty well with viewers because of a network dispute. But after Shemar Moore and fans shared their displeasure, CBS gave it another shot for a seventh season. However, they’ve made it clear this is the last hurrah, and it’s going to be a lot shorter, with only 13 episodes. We’re used to 22 episodes, but we’re not here to nitpick.

