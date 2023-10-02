Spotify is an excellent application for streaming music online, with tons of great quality-of-life features and consistent updates. Unfortunately, though, it isn’t perfect. Users may encounter various bugs and issues while using the app, and one of the most common is Spotify error code auth 74. In this brief guide, we’ll be going over the various reasons you may be encountering this error code and the solutions for fixing it.

How to fix Spotify error code auth 74

Why is Spotify showing error code auth 74? Error code auth 74 occurs when a user attempts to log into Spotify, but an error stops them from doing so.

There are several reasons why you might be encountering the error code auth 74, but some of the most common reasons are: Spotify is denied access to your internet server because of your Windows Firewall, VPN, region, or PC permissions.

Your internet connection is poor.

You’re using an old version of Spotify. These are the most common reasons users encounter the error code auth 74. Thankfully, they’re all fairly easy to resolve.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

There are many possible reasons why you may be encountering Spotify’s error code auth 74 – and as a result, there are several ways to fix it.

Solution 1: Check your internet connection If your internet connection is poor or your system has issues connecting to your local Wi-Fi, this must be fixed. We recommend double-checking your internet to ensure you’re connected to the correct Wi-Fi network or if other devices have connectivity issues. If the problem persists, restart your internet connection.

Solution 2: Clear the Spotify Cache Spotify’s cache stores temporary data that can help Spotify to run faster and more efficiently. But over time, it can fill up with data, which may cause it to experience errors. You can clear Spotify’s cache through the application, but this won’t be possible due to the auth 74 error. So, instead, you’ll have to use File Explorer. Here’s how: Press Windows + R and type appdata. Select OK. Select Local and then Spotify. Right-click the Storage folder. Select Delete.

Solution 3: Allow Spotify through Windows Firewalls One possibility is that your computer’s security may be preventing Spotify from accessing data needed to function properly. If you use third-party anti-malware software, open it and ensure its firewall is not stopping Spotify’s communication with the internet.

If you are instead entirely relying on Windows’ built-in Firewall for your PC’s security, these are the steps that you’ll need to take to ensure Spotify can access the internet with issues: Press Windows + R and type control firewall.cpl into your Run section. Press OK. Select Allow an app or feature through Window Defender Firewall. Select Change Settings. Next, ensure that the box next to Spotify Music or Spotify.exe is checked. Make sure both the Private and Public sections are checked off. Select OK. And that’s it — the Windows Firewall should not restrict Spotify.

Solution 4: Run Spotify as administrator Running programs as an administrator will provide you with more control and allow you to bypass certain limitations of programs. This can sometimes be the case for Spotify, and running it as administrator may fix the Error Code Auth 74. Here’s how to run Spotify as Administrator: Force-quit Spotify via the Task Manager (press CTRL + ALT + DEL and select Task Manager). Open the Start menu and search for Spotify. Select Run as Administrator.

Solution 5: Disable Proxy settings If you happen to be on a network using a proxy server, then your Spotify app should be able to detect your proxy settings automatically. But in some cases, it may have trouble detecting it. You can manually set up the application with your proxy information to fix this.

To manage your proxy settings in Spotify: Try to sign into Spotify and select Proxy Settings after seeing the auth:74 error message. Switch from Auto-detect settings to HTTP, SOCKS4, or SOCKS5 option and enter your proxy details. If you don’t use a proxy, select No Proxy instead. Select Restart App.

Solution 6: Disable third party VPNs VPNs, short for Virtual Private Networks, have become popular in recent years for their ability to privatize network usage. But because of how they work, allowing users to change a user’s region and hiding their IP address while online can cause issues when programs like Spotify attempt to communicate with their servers. If you regularly use a VPN, try closing the program (or pausing it) when logging into Spotify.

Solution 7: Switch Spotify versions Oddly enough, another way to fix this error code is by switching between Spotify’s versions. If you’re using the Microsoft Store app, try the desktop application version instead (or the other way around). The two versions are essentially identical, with no differences in features. Try this out and see if you have better luck logging in.

Solution 8: Restart your PC The issue may not actually be due to Spotify or other applications, but with your system itself. Restarting your system may resolve a broader system-related problem that could prevent Spotify from properly signing you in. Try restarting your system and see if that fixes this error code.

Solution 9: Reinstall Spotify on your PC If all else fails, a safe bet to fix Spotify’s error code Auth 74 is starting completely from scratch – by that, we mean uninstalling and then reinstalling Spotify on your PC. This only takes a few minutes and may be the solution to fixing the auth 74 error code.

