Poll: Do you care about uniform bezels around the display?

Galaxy A14 5G in-hand

Companies have shrunk the bezels (or borders) around their smartphone displays over the years. Nowadays, it’s not uncommon to find only a sliver of a bezel at the top and bottom.

In saying so, some brands might take an uneven approach to bezel sizes, with one border noticeably bigger than the other. For example, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (seen above) features a big chin and a smaller forehead.

So with that in mind, we want to know whether you care about uniform bezels around your smartphone display. Take our poll below to give us your answer.

Do you care about uniform bezels on your phone display? 388 votes Yes, I absolutely want uniform bezels 38 % I care a little, but it's no big deal 34 % No, I don't care at all 29 %

Me? I don’t care too much about bezels in general, as long as they’re not comically massive. But some symmetry would be nice to have.

Comments