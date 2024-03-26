Are you a fan of The Chosen? Here are 7 other shows to watch next

Angel Studios

Billed as the most successfully crowd-funded TV project ever, the Christian streaming series The Chosen has been a massive hit as a free show about the life of Jesus Christ. If you’re a fan, you may be looking for more shows like The Chosen to watch next. We’ve got you covered.

The series is available to watch as it airs on The Chosen’s dedicated app and on the Angel Studios website and various streaming services.

Shows like The Chosen

Jesus: His Life (2019)

History

What you need to know: Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Runtime: 85 minutes per episode

85 minutes per episode Creator: Ashley Pearce, Adrian McDowall

Ashley Pearce, Adrian McDowall Main cast: Greg Barnett, Houda Echouafni, Cassie Bradley, Adam Ayadi

Greg Barnett, Houda Echouafni, Cassie Bradley, Adam Ayadi Genre: Drama/documentary

Drama/documentary Ratings: 7 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes Perhaps the strongest candidate among shows like The Chosen is this History drama miniseries. Jesus: His Life is a dramatization of the story of Jesus Christ, as told from the perspectives of those who knew him best, including Joseph, John the Baptist, Caiaphas, Judas Iscariot, Pontius Pilate, Mary Magdalene, Peter, and his mother, Mary.

Tetelestai (2018)

UP Faith & Family

What you need to know: Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Runtime: 30 minutes per episode

30 minutes per episode Creator: J.C André, Marcelo Enns

J.C André, Marcelo Enns Main cast: Joel Andrew Craig, Filemon Fernandes Fermon, Janneylson Marques Cavalcanti

Joel Andrew Craig, Filemon Fernandes Fermon, Janneylson Marques Cavalcanti Genre: Documenatry/drama

Documenatry/drama Ratings: 8.4 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes Mixing documentary footage and dramatizations, this series investigates key biblical narratives from Creation to Christ. It offers new perspectives on historical teachings and religious belief.

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (2016-2019)

National Geographic

What you need to know: Rating: TV-15

TV-15 Runtime: 50 minutes per episode

50 minutes per episode Creator: National Geographic

National Geographic Main cast: Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman Genre: Documentary

Documentary Ratings: 7.8 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes Zooming out from Christianity, this National Geographic series investigates key topics about the meaning of life and faith. It does this through explorations of different religious beliefs and practices. Follow Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman on his quest for answers to humanity’s biggest questions.

The Borgias (2011-2013)

Showtime

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 48-58 minutes per episode

48-58 minutes per episode Creator: Neil Jordan

Neil Jordan Main cast: Jeremy Irons, François Arnaud, Holliday Grainger, Joanne Whalley

Jeremy Irons, François Arnaud, Holliday Grainger, Joanne Whalley Genre: Drama/historical fiction

Drama/historical fiction Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / 85% – Rotten Tomatoes A historical family melodrama, The Borgias follows a family of outsiders from Spain who seek to reshape Italy. Patriarch Rodrigo uses bribery, extortion, and torture to rise through the ranks of the church and become Pope. The series also follows his children, used as pawns in his political machinations.

The Bible (2013)

History

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 45 minutes per episode

45 minutes per episode Creator: Roma Downey, Mark Burnett

Roma Downey, Mark Burnett Main cast: Diogo Morgado, Roma Downey, Darwin Shaw, Andrew Scarborough

Diogo Morgado, Roma Downey, Darwin Shaw, Andrew Scarborough Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 7.4 – IMDB / NA – Rotten Tomatoes With a significantly wider Biblical scope, History’s miniseries The Bible is nevertheless a great choice for those seeking shows like The Chosen. It recounts the major stories of The Bible, including Noah’s ark, the Exodus, and the life and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth. The series is shot in live action and also features CGI.

The Young Pope (2016)

HBO

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 46-60 minutes per episode

46-60 minutes per episode Creator: Paolo Sorrentino

Paolo Sorrentino Main cast: Jude Law, Diane Keaton, Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara

Jude Law, Diane Keaton, Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / 80% – Rotten Tomatoes This series about a fictional Catholic Pope stars Jude Law as Pope Pius XIII. Pius is the first American Pope, and he rises to the position when the leading contenders fail in their machinations. Once in his position of power, Pius begins challenging Vatican doctrine, disrupting traditions in place for centuries.

Lucifer (2016-2021)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 42-65 minutes per episode

42-65 minutes per episode Creator: Tom Kapinos

Tom Kapinos Main cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside

Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside Genre: Fantasy/drama/comedy

Fantasy/drama/comedy Ratings: 8.1 – IMDB / 88% – Rotten Tomatoes Maybe a bit of a cheeky title to include among shows like The Chosen, Lucifer does nevertheless cover a lot of Christian themes in its less reverent take on Biblical stories. Based on comic book characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, Lucifer follows the fallen angel as he relocates from hell to Los Angeles, where he begins to develop compassion and sympathy.

