If you travel a lot – whether by plane, train, or automobile – you will spend hours sitting in dull stillness. To get through all that time with your sanity intact, you’ll want to be able to listen to music, watch a movie, or check out the latest podcast with a high degree of audio quality. A good set of wireless headphones can provide that, but many of them just don’t have the battery life needed to last a long trip.

When you’re faced with that kind of dilemma, the folks at Sennheiser have developed a product that’s right up your alley. The Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Headphones is a device designed for the discerning, jetset, businessman. Not only will it give you an excellent audio experience, but its battery life will last up to 30 hours. That’s more than enough for a long road trip, train ride, or cross-country flight. Even transpacific!

The Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Headphones include a earcup-mounted touch control panel along with a voice prompt system. This allows you to have access to a convenient selection of settings. In addition, the headphones can automatically pause any music or calls when you remove them from your head. The headphones support quick and easy NFC pairing to your smartphone or other Bluetooth device, and the audio transmission can be adjusted to your own preferences.

In addition to the headphones, Sennheiser also has a mobile app, CapTune, that can be used to give you even more control of your PXC 550 Wireless Headphones. The app, for Android and iOS, offers precise sound adjustments with its equalizer. It also has a feature called SoundCheck that allows you to tune your music’s sound by A/B-testing different set-ups.

The PXC 550 Wireless Headphones also supports a plug-in for the app to help access features such as adaptive noise cancellation, audio prompts, and the activation of Smart Pause. The headphones also have four presets for adjusting sound, along with a Director mode that’s control with the CapTune app.

For those travelers who have to make calls while globetrotting, the Sennheiser PXC 550 handles that with aplomb. It contains a beamforming array of three microphones for crystal-clear speech support. In addition, the headphones support the company’s NoiseGard noise cancellation technology, which both monitors and adapts to changes in outside sounds so that you get just the right level of noise cancellation.

Ready to stop enduring travel and start relaxing like the pros?

Of course, if you are going to wear headphones for hours, they should also be very comfortable. The Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Headphones fit this bill well. They are precision-designed to be extremely ergonomic and are made of premium-quality, lightweight materials. The earpads were created with the help of the company’s research into ear shape ergonomics so you won’t have to feel uncomfortable while you listen to your music for long stretches.

Finally, after the trip is over, the headphones are designed to be collapsed and folded flat so they can be easily transported and contained in their own travel case.

If this sounds like the perfect set of travel headphones for you, you can purchase the Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Headphones at the company’s web site, at Amazon.com, as well as at a number of Duty Free retail stores.

