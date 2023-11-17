How to see liked posts on Instagram

Knowing what other people on Instagram like and don’t like can be helpful and informative in many situations. If certain things are popular, exploring those topics can influence your future activities and interests. Instagram used to have a feed where you could see everything your friends liked and commented on. However, with a recent Instagram update, this feature was removed in favor of the Activity tab, where you can only see interactions related to your own posts. So, how can you see liked posts on Instagram today?

How to see your liked posts on Instagram Instagram permits you to review the last 300 posts you’ve appreciated, those on which you’ve double-tapped or clicked the heart button underneath. Navigate to your Instagram profile.

Tap the three horizontal lines (≡) button in the top right corner.

Select Your activity from the pop-up menu.

from the pop-up menu. Under the Interactions section, tap on Likes .

. Explore and view the posts you’ve liked in the past.

How to filter your liked posts on Instagram To filter your liked posts on Instagram: Choose between Newest to Oldest or Oldest to Newest .

or . Tap All Dates to filter likes within a specific time frame, such as last week, last month, or a custom date range (e.g., 10 Nov 2023 – 16 Nov 2023).

to filter likes within a specific time frame, such as last week, last month, or a custom date range (e.g., 10 Nov 2023 – 16 Nov 2023). Opt for All Authors to view your liked posts for a specific account.

How to unlike multiple posts on Instagram To unlike multiple posts on Instagram, follow these steps: Access your liked posts by tapping the three horizontal lines (≡) –> Your activity –> Likes .

–> –> . Tap on Select at the top.

at the top. Choose all the posts you want to unlike. Once you are done, tap on Unlike.

How to see someone else’s liked posts on Instagram You are unable to view someone else’s complete like history on Instagram. While you can observe when friends post and engage with your content in the Activity tab (heart-shaped button) on the home screen, you won’t receive notifications when they like posts from others.

If you want to see what someone else has liked, you must manually go to the post in question and see if that person has liked it. Exploring an individual post’s like activity is the only way to determine if someone has liked it.

Here are the steps: Visit the specific post.

Tap on Others next to the like count.

next to the like count. The list of people who liked the post will appear.

Check if the desired person is among those who liked the post.

FAQs

How do you see what posts someone has liked on Instagram? You must go to the post itself and tap others to see everyone that has liked it. The following activity feed is no longer existent.

Is it possible to hide likes? Hiding likes on Instagram is possible on a per-post basis, through the Advanced Settings menu.

What happens if I unlike a post on Instagram? If you unlike a post, your like will be removed from the post, and your username will no longer appear in the list of users who liked it. The person who posted the content will not receive a notification when you unlike their post.

What happens if I exceed the 300 liked posts limit? If you like more than 300 posts, the new ones will push out the old ones. Instagram only remembers your latest 300 liked posts.

How do I save posts on Instagram? To save a post, tap the bookmark icon below it, and to access your saved posts, simply tap the three horizontal lines (≡) button and choose Saved.

Comments