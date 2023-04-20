Slack has become an indispensable communication tool for teams all around the world. With its intuitive interface and powerful features, Slack helps teams stay organized and collaborate efficiently. One of the most useful features is the ability to schedule messages, allowing you to send messages at a specific time in the future. We’ll show you how to schedule Slack messages on both desktop and mobile devices and edit or delete scheduled messages.

How to schedule a Slack message on desktop

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Open Slack and navigate to the desired channel or direct message. Click on the message input field at the bottom of the window.

Type “/schedule” followed by the date and time you want the message to be sent. For example: “/schedule April 22 at 2:00 PM.”

Press the spacebar and then type your message. Press Enter or click the “Send” button to schedule your message.

How to schedule a Slack message on mobile

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Open the Slack app on your mobile device and navigate to the desired channel or direct message.

Tap on the message input field at the bottom of the screen. Type “/schedule” followed by the date and time you want the message to be sent. For example: “/schedule April 22 at 2:00 PM.”

Press the spacebar and then type your message. Tap on the “Send” button to schedule your message.

You will see a confirmation to tell whether or not your Slack message was scheduled correctly. If it isn’t, you will get an error message.

How to edit or delete scheduled Slack messages Navigate to the channel or direct message where the scheduled message is located. Click or tap the “Scheduled” tab on the right-hand side below your messages. This will display a list of your scheduled messages.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

To delete a message, click the Select an item box next to the message and choose Delete.

There is no option to edit a scheduled message before it is sent. You will have to either delete it and schedule a new one with the corrections made or wait until it is sent and then click on the Options icon next to the message and select Edit. Make the desired changes and click or tap “Save” to update the message.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

