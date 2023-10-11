3 of the best Samsung gaming monitors are at their lowest price of the year

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

When it comes to PC gaming, the monitor you’re using can have a huge impact on your experience. However, monitors can vary greatly in their capabilities and price, making it hard to choose the best option for your situation. Fortunately, some of Samsung’s best monitors are being featured in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, and they span the full spectrum of budget tier to premium tier.

First up is the 24-inch SR35 Series, which offers Full HD 1080p with a 75Hz refresh rate. This almost borderless display is currently on sale for only $104. Normally, this monitor sells for $179.99, so you’re getting 42% off on this deal.

If you’re looking for something a little bigger and wider but don’t want to break the bank, there’s something for you, too. The price of Samsung’s super ultrawide S95UA series has been slashed from $1,199.99 all the way down to $749.99. That means you’re saving a whopping $450 on this QHD monitor!

And for those hunting for a premium monitor, look no further than the 49-inch Odyssey G9. Samsung’s largest gaming monitor is 36% off, dropping from $1,399.99 down to $899.99. With that deal, you get a QLED display that offers a 240Hz refresh rate and support for G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you will be able to take advantage of all of these Samsung gaming monitor deals. But if you’re not a member, don’t forget that you can try out Prime for free when you sign up for the 30-day trial.

