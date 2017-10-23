Best Buy has a great deal on the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, and Note 8. The retailer is offering a $250 discount on all three devices if activated on Verizon, and a $200 discount if activated on AT&T.

Check out all the deals linked below:

Which one should you get? The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are nearly identical, save for their screen and battery size. The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display and a 3,000 mAh battery, while the S8 Plus comes with a 6.2-inch screen and a 3,500 mAh cell. Both devices feature the Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and IP68 water resistance ratings.

The Galaxy Note 8 is the biggest of the bunch, sporting a 6.3-inch display. It’s also the first Samsung flagship to sport a dual-camera setup (two 12 MP sensors). It also has 6 GB of RAM, a 3,300 mAh battery, and, of course, the wonderful S Pen.