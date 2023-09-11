Samsung's Deal of the Day gets you the Galaxy S23 for just $599.99

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

As well as week-long deals, the Discover Samsung Fall Sale features numerous 24-hour offers all week. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is Monday’s Deal of the Day, and it’s hard to see it being bettered as the promotions keep rolling. Until midnight, you can pick up an unlocked model for just $599.99. Samsung Galaxy S23 for $599.99 ($200 off)

Just six months since the fantastic Android phone hit the market, this deal matches the best price we’ve ever tracked on the model. Given that Samsung also offers generous trade-in credit values of up to $725, there are a few devices you could switch up and get the Galaxy S23 completely free.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 The compact option in Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series. With a brighter screen, a larger battery, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, the Galaxy S23 is Samsung's best compact Galaxy S flagship yet. See price at Samsung Save $200.00

The performance of the Samsung Galaxy S23 didn’t fail to impress our team, thanks to the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The phone sports a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the camera setup remains top-notch with a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. Battery life has been upgraded from the Galaxy S22 in the form of a 3,900mAh battery, with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage completing the internals. While the Galaxy S23 offers a plethora of nice features, it maintains a compact form, making it an excellent choice for those seeking power in a smaller package.

You don’t have time to sleep on this Galaxy S23 deal. You can learn more via the widget above.

