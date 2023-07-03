How to disable the Windows 11 password and login

We’re going to be blunt here — you probably shouldn’t disable password login on a modern PC. While it might feel like a hassle, especially on a machine that’s always at home, it’s a basic security measure that makes it harder for thieves and hackers to access your data. If you’re confident, though, there are a couple of ways to remove password login for Windows 11.

We said this in the intro, but think twice before picking either of these options.

If you have a Microsoft account login

Most modern Windows PCs default to a Microsoft account for sign-in. We’d recommend leaving this intact — not the least for file and settings sync — but if you’re really committed to the idea of bypassing password login, you’ll have to switch to a local account.

Open the Settings app.

Select Accounts > Your info .

. Choose Sign in with a local account instead under Account settings .

under . Follow prompts to confirm, including entering your current PIN or password.

When creating local account info, leave the password fields blank.

Click Next, then Sign out and Finish.

Be warned that if you have any Microsoft apps like the Office suite, you’ll probably have to sign back into them individually.