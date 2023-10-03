Reacher season 2: Expected release date and the latest rumors

Jack Reacher was first adapted into two hit movies, with Tom Cruise playing the protagonist. Last year, it hit the silver screen — becoming one of the top-performing series on Amazon Prime. Naturally, due to its immediate success, it was renewed for a second season — which is going to air in December 2023.

Find out everything there is to know about the Jack Reacher season 2 release date in this article — including when to expect it, what to expect, and who’s likely to star in it.

When is Reacher season 2 coming out? Reacher season 2 wrapped up filming and production in February 2023. The Reacher season 2 release date is set for December 2023. The series started filming in September 2022.

How many episodes will Reacher season 2 have? Like the first season, Reacher season 2 will have eight episodes.

What to expect from Reacher season 2? The first season focused on Jack avenging his brother’s death. The plot was riveting and fast-paced without being predictable like action thrillers sometimes are.

While the first season is based on the first book, the second season is an adaptation of the 11th book in the series. It’s a bit odd, but there are 26 novels in the Jack Reacher series, so there’s probably a lot more to look forward to in later series. Perhaps the creators will adapt the novels in between for the silver screen in the coming years.

Writer Jim Grant says there are a few books that address how Reacher’s relationships with the people around him affect his loneliness and how he feels about the world, and it’s very likely that there will later be a series based on the more introspective Jack Reacher books.

For the current series, there’s going to be a great plot along with lots of action. What everyone who has worked with the series has said — while the first season was great, this one’s going to be even better, and they’re not just saying that.

Though a proper trailer isn’t out yet (we’re expecting that in November), here’s a sizzle reel while you wait:

Will Reacher season 2 have the same cast? A lot of the original cast is going to come back, with Alan Ritchson being Jack Reacher again, along with Maria Sten, Rory Cochran, Ferdinand Kingsley, Serinda Swan, and Shawn Sipos.

Loads of talented guest stars, including the likes of Andrés Collantes, Ty Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Domenick Lombardozzi, will be present this season.

FAQ

How to watch Reacher season 2? Reacher season 2 will be streaming on Prime Video.

Will Roscoe be in season 2 of Reacher? Sadly, Roscoe Conklin will not be returning for season 2.

