

This week’s plan spotlight goes to none other than Big Red. Verizon is offering up to $300 off when you get a new Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL and trade in an eligible device.

Okay, where’s the catch

Not really much of a catch here, unless you’re expecting that $300 in cash. The way that it actually plays out is that you’ll be purchasing your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL through Verizon’s 24-month financing plan.

You’ll pay the regular price for the device, BUT that $300 credit will be applied to your cell phone bill over the course of the financing period in $12.50 increments. So in the end, it all shakes out the same. You get Verizon service and a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL for $300 cheaper than you would have otherwise.

What devices can I trade in?

Although older model devices are eligible for $200 and $100 trade-in credit on this offer, the ones that get you the full $300 credit are as follows:

iPhone 6s/+

iPhone 7/+

LG G6

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Motorola Moto Z Force/Z2 Force

Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S8/+

Ready to trade in your device and pick up a swanky new Pixel for $300 less than you normally would? Click the widget below to grab this offer from Verizon!

PS: Here are the other trade-in options available if you have an older device:

Trade in for $200:

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

HTC 10

LG G5

LG V20

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z2 Play

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy Note 5

Trade in for $100:

iPhone SE

HTC M9

LG G4

LG V10

Moto Z Play

Galaxy Note4

Galaxy Note Edge

Galaxy S5

