This week’s plan spotlight goes to none other than Big Red. Verizon is offering up to $300 off when you get a new Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL and trade in an eligible device.
Okay, where’s the catch
Not really much of a catch here, unless you’re expecting that $300 in cash. The way that it actually plays out is that you’ll be purchasing your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL through Verizon’s 24-month financing plan.
You’ll pay the regular price for the device, BUT that $300 credit will be applied to your cell phone bill over the course of the financing period in $12.50 increments. So in the end, it all shakes out the same. You get Verizon service and a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL for $300 cheaper than you would have otherwise.
What devices can I trade in?
Although older model devices are eligible for $200 and $100 trade-in credit on this offer, the ones that get you the full $300 credit are as follows:
- iPhone 6s/+
- iPhone 7/+
- LG G6
- Google Pixel
- Google Pixel XL
- Motorola Moto Z Force/Z2 Force
- Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge
- Samsung Galaxy S8/+
Ready to trade in your device and pick up a swanky new Pixel for $300 less than you normally would? Click the widget below to grab this offer from Verizon!
PS: Here are the other trade-in options available if you have an older device:
Trade in for $200:
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- HTC 10
- LG G5
- LG V20
- Moto Z Droid
- Moto Z2 Play
- Galaxy S6
- Galaxy S6 edge
- Galaxy S6 edge+
- Galaxy Note 5
Trade in for $100:
- iPhone SE
- HTC M9
- LG G4
- LG V10
- Moto Z Play
- Galaxy Note4
- Galaxy Note Edge
- Galaxy S5
