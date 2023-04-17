Sidewalk is a US-only Amazon networking technology that helps keep some smart home devices (primarily Echo speakers and Ring cameras ) connected to Wi-Fi. It can also locate nearby Tile trackers. Controversially, however, Amazon sometimes shares your bandwidth with neighbors to make this work. Even if you trust the company’s security assurances, you may not appreciate the extra bandwidth consumption on principle. Here’s how to opt-out of Amazon Sidewalk in a few short steps.

In the Alexa app for Android or iOS, navigate to More > Settings > Account Settings > Amazon Sidewalk . You can toggle off Sidewalk completely or just its “community finding" features for things like Tile trackers.

How to opt-out of Amazon Sidewalk

The easiest way to turn off Amazon Sidewalk is through the Alexa app:

Select the More tab, then Settings .

tab, then . Choose Account Settings , followed by Amazon Sidewalk .

, followed by . Flip the main toggle to disable Sidewalk.

If you want Sidewalk’s networking benefits, but don’t want to help ping tracking devices, leave the main toggle on but tap Community Finding to control that sub-service.

If you happen to be on a PC or Mac, you can accomplish the same thing by going to your content and devices preferences on the web.

