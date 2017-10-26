Halloween is fast approaching and that means many retailers and software distributors are holding sales. The word is that Steam will launch its Halloween sale later today, while you can also expect to see some offers crop up in the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA is holding a sale of its own. You’ll be able to pick up 10 GeForce NOW and Android games on the cheap from Friday, October 27 and through to Halloween night on October 31. These include blockbuster action horror games like Doom 3 and Resident Evil 5, as well as more psychological horror titles like The Guest; check out the full list below.

GeForce NOW:

Android:

The actual Shield TV hardware hasn’t seen a similar price cut, however, and can still be picked up for $179 for the remote only edition or $199.99 with the controller — check those out here.

Are any of these titles worth picking up? Let us know which ones in the comments.