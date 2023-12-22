Netflix error code NSES-500: What is it and how to fix it?

Netflix continues to be one of the most popular video streaming services, with over 247 million subscribers as of October 2023. We know many of you are signed up, and while the service usually works perfectly, some issues pop up from time to time. A common problem is Netflix error code NSES-500

Netflix error code NSES-500 is usually related to server issues. This means your best bet is to refresh the page, wait a bit, or check if Netflix is down. There are a few browser issues that could cause this error code, too.

How to resolve the error and get Netflix working again

What causes the NSES-500 error on Netflix?

According to Netflix, the error code NSES-500 relates to a server issue and should be temporary. It is usually an error code that shows up because the server stopped your browser from displaying content. The streaming service provider also mentions this should be a temporary matter. However, this error code has also been reported to come up due to browser issues. This means the problem could be something as simple as corrupt cache files.

How to resolve the error and get Netflix working again With that information in mind, here are some tips you can try to fix the issue and get back to Netflix binging in no time.

Refresh the page This is actually Netflix’s recommendation for fixing error code NSES-500. Simply refresh the page! Of course, this only works if you’re using a browser. Mobile users can force close the app and launch it again. We have guides for force closing Android apps, as well as iPhone apps.

Wait a bit and try again Netflix also mentions this is commonly a server-side issue and it is normally “temporary.” This means that, usually, you can wait a bit and try again after a while. Netflix recommends waiting 10 to 15 minutes. We have a list of the best Netflix alternatives if you need something to kill time.

Check if Netflix is down

If you’re feeling impatient, you could check if Netflix is down. Error code NSES-500 is commonly a server problem, after all. Thankfully, Netflix has its own status page, which will let you know if the service is experiencing any issues.

You can also look at DownDetector.com, a third-party crowdsourced website that tracks website and service outages. It will even show you a live map so you can find out if Netflix is having issues in your specific area.

Restart the device While error code NSES-500 should usually be a server problem, there is a slight chance it could be your browser or device that’s running into kinks. A simple restart can often kick gears into place on the software side. It doesn’t hurt to give it a try!

You probably know how to do this on your device. If not, we have dedicated guides on how to restart Android, iPhones, and Windows computers.

Clear the cache and cookies

Error code NSES-500 has been known to be caused by conflicts with browser data. This means clearing the cache or cookies is worth trying. If you’re using Chrome, here’s our guide to delete cookies and cache on Chrome. Those using the Android Netflix app can check our guide on clearing cache on Android.

Sadly, iOS doesn’t allow clearing the cache on apps. The only effective way to accomplish this is to uninstall the app and reinstall it. You can check out the instructions to do this in the next section.

Uninstall and reinstall the app If you’re running the Netflix app, it may help to try uninstalling and reinstalling. We know the process is a bit annoying, but it’s worth a shot if the other methods don’t help.

We have a dedicated guide for deleting Android apps. If you’re using an iPhone, here are the steps you should follow:

How to uninstall iPhone apps: Press and hold on to the Netflix app. Tap on Remove App. Hit Delete App. Go back to the Apple App Store and re-download Netflix.

FAQs

Can I contact Netflix for issues? Yes! If nothing works, you can check out the Netflix Help Center or contact Netflix Support.

Is all content available everywhere? No. Licensing restrictions prohibit Netflix from showing all content in all markets. In fact, some users have reported that Netflix error code NSES-500 can show up if you’re trying to play content that’s not available in your market.

