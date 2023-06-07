Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is one of Motorola’s best flagship phones in years, sporting a stellar return to form with powerful processing, construction, display, and cameras, all for a low price. But you’ll need a reliable case to help protect your new daily driver. We’ve rounded up some of the best Motorola Edge Plus ( 2023) cases you can buy right now to help you find the right case for you.

Looking for more ways to keep your phone safe and get the most out of it? Don’t forget to check out our guide for the best case brands to look at and mobile accessories you can get!

The best Motorola Edge Plus (2023) cases

Editor’s note: We will continue to update this list of the best Motorola Edge Plus (2023) cases as more become available. We also have the best cases for the Moto G Pure, Moto G7, and Motorola Edge 5G UW.

Motorola soft protective case

Amazon

This Motorola’s own case for the Edge Plus features a soft-touch silicone exterior and a microfiber interior. The case is nice and slim and comes in a few different colors. It has precise cutouts for the phone’s ports and sports shock –absorption to withstand drops from up to six feet.

Motorola hybrid clear case

Amazon

Motorola’s clear case is a great option for those who still want to be able to see what their phone looks like. This slim-fit case is made from a hybrid blend of shock-absorbing TPU and rigid polycarbonate. It also has an anti-yellowing additive that keeps the case transparent for its lifecycle.

Itskins Hybrid R Silk case

Amazon

This drop-safe-certified case protects your phone from falling up to three meters high without adding extra weight or bulk. It’s made from recyclable materials and includes raised edges to protect your screen and camera from scratches. The case is made from 100% recyclable materials and uses an antimicrobial polymer to keep your phone germ-free. That means you can help keep your phone and the environment clean.

Encased Falcon armor case

Amazon

Encases is a well-known brand for reliable, rigged protection, and the Falcon Armor is no exception. This heavy-duty case features reinforced corners and raised edges to protect the camera lens and the screen. It also has a textured backside to keep a good grip on your phone. The case only comes in pure matte black color, but it will match the phone’s color.

Foluu folio wallet case

Amazon

For those in the know, wallet cases are not only great for holding cards you need for quick access while on the go, but they also double as a kickstand for watching videos. This folio case for the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) comes in three colors and is made from soft PU leather.

Foluu clear case

Amazon

If you want a transparent case that offers a little extra protection, consider Foluu’s clear case. It has reinforced corners for added drop protection while feeling slim and flexible. It may not prevent yellowing as well as Motorola’s clear case, but you get a one-year warranty for a refund or replacement if there are any quality issues.

Poetic Revolution case

Amazon

If you want a case with more serious protection, the Revolution case from Poetic is one of the best options available right now. It features a dual-layered body and a front-frame screen protector to protect your phone from drops or impacts. It also has a built-in kickstand and port covers to protect from splashes. The case may be bulky but will ensure you don’t break your phone, and the price won’t break the bank either.

That’s it for the best Motorola Edge Plus (2023) cases you can buy now. Remember, because it is a new phone, more options will soon become available, so check back for the latest recommendations as we update this list.

Comments