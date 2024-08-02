What are modded Android games and are they safe?

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

There is no shortage of great Android games available online, but there may be some that you feel could use a few changes — a few modifications. Modified or modded Android games and apps are a thing, but before you hop online and download them, there are some details you should know.

In this guide, we’ll cover modded Android games that aren’t supported by the developer and community mods that are encouraged by the developer or publisher. Although they may appear similar, there are important differences. Here’s everything you need to know about modded Android games.

What is a modded Android game? As the intro mentions, there are two breeds of modded Android games. First, there are original titles that are modified and redistributed as an APK or an altered version of an entire game. Second, there are games that allow and support mods from community members.

Let’s discuss the first idea in more detail. Modded Android games (available as APK files) are altered, unofficial versions of a published and available title. These modifications can introduce new details, alter existing items or design details, or unlock things usually gated behind level locks or in-game currency. In short, a modded Android game uses an existing title as a base and builds on it.

It’s essential to know where the mod comes from, who the modder is, and whether the original game developer allows mods. Tinkering with and distributing another person’s digital property without permission can have potential legal implications.

Alternatively, a developer may approve mods, and the game itself may be built around this idea, but this ultimately comes down to the game creator. To give a PC and console example, Bethesda actively encourages users to create mods for Fallout 4. However, the game has a built-in system and a developer-approved creation kit to facilitate this. Generally, modified Android games lack these aspects, but some exceptions exist. Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe actively welcomes community mods through a dedicated mod loader and repository.

What are the benefits of a modded Android game?

Modded Android games offer many apparent benefits. Most obviously, mods allow users more control of their gaming experience than the developer could offer or intended initially.

As an example, for those who hate grinding, mods can break down level locks and other walls within the game, making all content available immediately and without the need to earn any of these privileges. Modded games can also give the player unlimited in-game currency or limit the need for real-world currency in pay-to-play titles. Mods may also remove other aspects of a title, including an unlock fee, trackers, or advertising.

Community mods to a game that supports them may also offer advantages. They may tweak some items of a title that a developer hasn’t addressed, like a bug, a gameplay mechanic that doesn’t work, or other factors, like colors, audio, or character design. Mods can make existing titles more challenging, lengthening the game’s life and improving replayability. For developers, opening mod support gives the community agency and encourages a more active, involved user base.

Are modded Android games safe? The original developer does not usually sign off on a modified APK, so there’s an inherent risk of downloading a modded Android game. While the developer is usually a trusted figure recognized within the community, these APK modders are not and may have ill intent. There’s always the possibility that a modded game could readjust in-app purchases or add malware to the game itself. This may not always be the case, but the issue is that you cannot know for sure. As a result, it’s not safe to download modded game APKs from third parties. Importantly, you also risk getting banned for using modded Android games that require an online connection.

Alternatively, if you download mods for a game that supports them from a trusted repository backed by the developer, you shouldn’t encounter any issues. These mods rely on crowdsourced approval and ratings, so users will call out truly nefarious or problematic mods. There’s no room to hide in a community mod repository for popular games. That said, ensure you read reviews of any mod you plan to install. Do your research.

Where can I get modded Android games?

It’s generally easy to find modded Android games wrapped up as an APK file online, but you won’t find them on any of the major app stores, including F-Droid or the Google Play Store. You’ll generally have to scour the internet and visit various forums to find modded files. I don’t recommend installing redistributed modified APK games, so I won’t mention any sources for these in this guide.

I will say that Reddit’s r/moddedandroidapps is a good place to start, especially if you’re searching for a general discussion of modified apps, recommendations, and further guidance. Although the subreddit is centered around all modified Android apps, there are frequent discussions about modified games.

There are many mods for popular games, but be sure to check if the game allows mods before installing them. You’ll find approved mods on several trusted repositories online. Nexus Mods is perhaps the most widely recommended, but some games have dedicated repositories. Stardew Valley’s SMAPI lets users easily search for and install mods on Android and other platforms.

How to install modded Android games Modded Android games are usually distributed as single APK files, which allows users to install them through a third-party file manager. Our guide to installing third-party apps without the Play Store covers this process in detail. Alternatively, the APK may be distributed in pieces. In this case, you’ll need an app to piece and install the game together. Split APK Installer is a decent app for accomplishing this.

Each game that supports mods will have its own installation method. If you’re lucky, the developer will outline the process. Some games, such as the aforementioned Stardew Valley, make this process easy as pie. It relies on a dedicated mod installer, making it easy for users to search for and add mods to the original game. Other titles, like Baldur’s Gate, may have you trawling through its developer’s forums for an answer.

