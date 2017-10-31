We’re back with this week’s Plan Spotlight, and this time the offer comes from everyone’s favorite “Un-Carrier.” Okay, technically the deal comes courtesy of MetroPCS, which is T-Mobile’s prepaid brand, not big Magenta itself. Nevertheless, what we’re looking at is 4 lines with unlimited talk, text, and data for $100/month. That’s $25 per line, even including taxes and fees!

What’s more, MetroPCS is offering you a free phone for each of these lines when you sign up. Here’s what you have to choose from:

Up to 4 free phones and unlimited data for $25 per line per month… Pretty hard to beat this deal.

Show me them deets

Here’s what you’ll get with MetroPCS Unlimited data plan:

Unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data (users of more than 35GB in a month may notice temporary reduction in speeds during times of high network traffic)

Coverage on T-Mobile’s network

Video streaming at SD quality (480p)

Mobile hotspots (tethering) is not included

Special note on 4/$100: requires activation of new line of service to be eligible. If new line deactivates, ALL lines lose promotional rate

Free Device Offer fine print:

Sales tax on free devices are not included

requires port-in of eligible wireless number not currently active on T-Mobile network

Ready to stop worrying over your data and making monthly installments on a smartphone? Click the button below to start the swap to MetroPCS, 4 lines, 4 free phones, $100 a month total.

The AAPicks team writes about things we think you’ll like, and we may see a share of revenue from any purchases made through affiliate links.

Compare Phones and Plans with the Android Authority Plan Tool: