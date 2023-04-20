Collages can be a fun way to share your snapshots, and here’s how to make a collage in Google Photos.

QUICK ANSWER In the Google Photos mobile app, choose up to six photos, and then at the bottom of the app, tap Add to + > Collage. Choose the design you want and then tap Save. On desktop, open photos.google.com in a web browser. Hold your mouse over a photo and click on the check mark that appears to select up to nine photos. Then, in the upper right-hand corner, click on Create new + > Collage. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to make a collage in the Google Photos app

If you have the Google Photos app installed on your phone, you can use it to create a collage. Here’s what to do: Open the Google Photos app. Choose up to six photos you want in your collage. At the bottom of the app, tap Add to + > Collage. Choose the design you want. Tap Save. If you want to replace a photo when making a collage, tap it, choose Replace, select a new image, and tap Done. If you want to edit a photo, tap it, then tap Edit.

You can also create a collage using the Google Photos website. Make sure you are logged in to your Google account first, then: Visit photos.google.com in a web browser. Hold your mouse over a photo and click on the check mark that appears to select an image. You can select up to nine photos. At the upper right-hand corner, click on Create new + > Collage. You may be asked if you want to save the collage to be created to the album you’re in. If you do, choose Add to album. To edit a collage in a web browser, click on Edit (three horizontal lines).

Can I share collages like photos? Yes, you can share collages you create as if they were photos.

Are collages saved to Google Photos? Yes, your collages will be saved to Google Photos.

How many photos can I add to a collage? On mobile, you can choose up to six photos to add to a collage, and on desktop, you can choose up to nine.

