Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to make a brochure in Microsoft Word
If you want to get the word out, a brochure is a quick and fun way to do it. Here’s how to make a brochure in Microsoft Word.
QUICK ANSWER
To create a brochure from a template, open Microsoft Word and click New. In the Search online for templates box, search for “brochure." Select the brochure you want and then click Create.
If you want to create a custom brochure, open a new blank Word document. Then, in the Layout tab, change the Orientation of the document to Landscape. In the Insert tab, select to insert a Blank Page. Next, go back to the Layout tab, click on Columns, and choose two if you want a bi-fold brochure or three if you want a tri-fold. Customize the brochure as you wish.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to create a brochure in Word
The easiest way is by using a template. Here’s what to do:
- Open Microsoft Word and click New.
- In the Search online for templates box, search for “brochure.”
- Select the brochure you want and then click Create.
From there, you can edit the brochure as you like, including images, text, drawings, and more.
How to make a custom brochure in Word
If none of the templates available appeal to you, you can create your own brochure from scratch. Here’s how:
- Open a new blank Word document.
- In the Layout tab, change the Orientation of the document to Landscape.
- Over on the Insert tab, insert a Blank Page.
- Back in the Layout tab, click on Columns and choose two if you want a bi-fold brochure or three if you want a tri-fold.
- In each column, insert your images, text, and other items. You may change the margins, too, if you wish.
Read more: How to create a table of contents in Microsoft Word