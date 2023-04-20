If you want to get the word out, a brochure is a quick and fun way to do it. Here’s how to make a brochure in Microsoft Word.

How to make a custom brochure in Word

Zak Khan / Android Authority

The easiest way is by using a template. Here’s what to do: Open Microsoft Word and click New. In the Search online for templates box, search for “brochure.” Select the brochure you want and then click Create. From there, you can edit the brochure as you like, including images, text, drawings, and more.

How to make a custom brochure in Word

If none of the templates available appeal to you, you can create your own brochure from scratch. Here's how: Open a new blank Word document. In the Layout tab, change the Orientation of the document to Landscape. Over on the Insert tab, insert a Blank Page. Back in the Layout tab, click on Columns and choose two if you want a bi-fold brochure or three if you want a tri-fold. In each column, insert your images, text, and other items. You may change the margins, too, if you wish.

