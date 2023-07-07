You told us: You're undoubtedly looking forward to the Pixel Watch 2

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google launched the Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 series last year, coming after years of rumors and leaks. And we thought the wearable was a solid start in our Pixel Watch review.

Colleague Rita El-Khoury recently noted that all the Pixel Watch updates were hyping her up for the Pixel Watch 2. We asked you whether you were looking forward to the second-generation watch, and here’s what you told us.

Are you looking forward to the Pixel Watch 2? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Almost 2,000 votes were tallied in this survey as of writing, and almost 87% of polled readers said they were indeed looking forward to the Pixel Watch 2.

This result suggests Google laid the foundation for a compelling wearable offering with the original Pixel Watch, and that respondents are intrigued by the possible improvements.

Meanwhile, roughly 10% of polled readers said they weren’t looking forward to Google’s next watch as they have another smartwatch. This figure is likely much higher when we look at the smartwatch market at large, with Apple being the runaway leader in this space, after all. Finally, ~3% of surveyed readers said they simply didn’t care about smartwatches.

