If you’re one of those “tech guys” who is the go-to computer repairman for all your friends and family, then it’s about time you stepped up your game. It’s no secret that the real hackers, IT wizards, coders, and systems freaks all use Linux.

Why don’t you?

Sure, it can be a bit obtuse on the front, but if you really want that real techie street cred, you’re going to have to take the leap sooner or later.

Fortunately it doesn’t have to be a total pain in the butt. The 4.5-star rated Linux Academy is rapidly becoming the default avenue for Linux expertise. The only downside is that it costs a whopping $348 per year.

However, today Linux Academy is having a flash sale that slices 57% off the regular price. That means you can get the whole 1-year subscription with full support from the Academy for just $149.

Actually, there’s a way you can save even more on this offer, but first a quick look at what the Academy has in store:

Linux Academy offers high-quality, self-paced cloud training courses on AWS, OpenStack, Linux, Azure, Containers, DevOps, and more! Access scenario-based, hands-on labs, practice common tasks in live servers, and gain the skills required to pass certification exams, as well as succeed past them. Stay ahead of the curve on the newest IT technologies by mastering the concepts of these powerful systems from the inside, out.

Linux Academy in a Glance

Get unlimited access to over 1,200 hours of in-depth video content, labs, study groups, flashcards

Gain real world skills through hands-on lab training

Utilize full-time instructors for advice & to answer your questions

Follow curated learning plans to keep yourself on track

Earn certificates as proof of your hard-earned skill and knowledge

Join the community to learn from other students

Learn from an Official Linux Professional Institute Training partner, Official Chef Training partner, Official Quality Content Approved CompTIA Linux+ provider, & an Official AWS Technology Partner

Membership includes training in:

All 7 AWS Certifications – Associate, Specialty, & Professional

Docker Deep Dive

OpenStack Essentials

Linux Essentials

CompTIA Cloud Essentials

Red Hat Certificate of Expertise Prep

LPIC 1 & 2 Exam Prep

Linux+ Exam Prep

Microsoft Azure Certification

Google Certified Professional – Cloud Architect

Azure IoT, Machine Learning, and more!

Length of access: 1 year

Compatibility

Linux, Windows, Mac OS X, Android, iOS

Any device with a web browser and SSH terminal

If you feel like shaving a little bit extra off that price tag, and you have a friend who may also be interested in getting into the Linux game, then both you and your friend can get $10 off through Tech Deals’ “Give 10, get 10” program. Scroll down to the bottom of the landing page for more details, but the gist is that if you recommend the offer, both you and the person you send the link to get a discount.

Ready to finally earn your geek street cred? Start using Linux with the pros, like a pro.

