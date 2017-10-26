Want a cushy job tapping away at a laptop from anywhere in the world? Here’s your starting point – The Ultimate Learn to Code 2017 Bundle. This is the definitive one-stop shop for learning the most widely used programming languages. and right now it’s just $49.

This massive learning kit takes you from absolute beginner to beast level in the code of your choice… or several of them.

Never has the word ‘ultimate’ been more fitting.

Maybe you want to start with the flexibility and user-friendly nuances of Python, which makes it a favorite for first-time programmers. Perhaps you want to go straight to Ruby on Rails and become proficient in back-end development – required by many online roles you’ll find. Or you could just start with the classic JavaScript which rears its head in almost every digital development project.

The point is that with The Ultimate Learn to Code 2017 Bundle you don’t have to make this choice. You can use it to dip your toe in each to find the best fit, or you can power through the whole 80+ hours and become the most jack-of-all-trades programmer out there. Never has the word ‘ultimate’ been more fitting.

Here’s the full rundown:

The Professional Ruby on Rails Developer with Rails 5 – $200 value

JavaScript Specialist Designation – $199 value

Python for Beginners 2017 – $99 value

Java From Beginner to Expert – $70 value

The Complete HTML5 & CSS3 Course: Build Professional Websites – $199 value

Angular 2 with TypeScript for Beginners: The Pragmatic Guide – $50 value

Learn Xamarin by Creating Real World Cross-Platform Apps – $199 value

iOS 10 & Objective-C: Complete Developer Course – $100 value

Learn Fundamental SQL Programming With SQL Server – $20 value

Practical Web Programming 101 – $50 value

That’s almost $1,200 worth of training materials. While this offer lasts the bundle can be all yours for just $49. And with lifetime access there’s no hurry to get started. Pick it up while it’s on offer then dive in when you find the time.

Don’t miss out. Sign up now by hitting the button below.

