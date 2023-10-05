John Wick: Chapter 5 — Expected release date and the latest rumors

Spoiler alert: It looks like John died at the hands of Donnie Yen’s Caine at the end of John Wick 4. That made it look like there wouldn’t be any more movies, because how can you watch John Wick…without John Wick in it?

The fifth film has been announced and is under production — so our guess is John made a quick escape and faked his own death. However, the John Wick Chapter 5 release date has not been announced yet.

When is John Wick: Chapter 5 coming out? The John Wick Chapter 5 release date has not been announced yet. Since John Wick 4 was released recently, Chapter 5 will probably make it to the screens by 2026-27. There’s usually a 2-4-year gap between releases, so that’s what the trend is leaning towards.

Will Keanu Reeves be in John Wick: Chapter 5? Given the conclusive ending in John Wick’s Chapter 5, it didn’t seem like it would make sense for Keanu Reeves to return. However, Keanu Reeves is set for a comeback, but he says it’ll only make sense for him to do that if Chad Stahelski is involved, the franchise director.

John Wick: Chapter 5 cast Keanu Reeves is set for a comeback — we’ve already established that. Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, and Ana de Arias may also make a comeback.

What will John Wick: Chapter 5 be about? John Wick Chapter 5 is still in early development, so it’s hard to say what the plot will be. It might deviate from the usual complications of The High Table and Continental, with John going a different way. Maybe we’ll see a brand-new storyline — who knows at this point.

FAQ

Did John Wick die in chapter 4? It certainly looked like he did. He was hunched over in pain and seemed to collapse. Later we see Winston and the Bowery King at his grave. At the last minute, John’s dog turns to look at something — could be him. Now that there’s a sequel, it almost definitely was.

Is John Wick: Chapter 5 a prequel? That’s not clear. It’s too soon to tell. If you’re looking for a prequel, there is a TV show called Continental that you may want to stream.

Will John Wick: Chapter 5 be the last one? Again, that isn’t clear. It looked like John Wick: Chapter 4 would be the last one, but it wasn’t!

