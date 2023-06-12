Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Waterproofing is increasingly de facto on high-end or even mid-range smartphones. But can you count on that for Apple’s iPhone 13 series, including the Pro and Pro Max?

QUICK ANSWER The iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max all have an IP68 rating, and can be submerged to a depth of 6 meters (just under 20 feet) for 30 minutes. They'll resist most rain, spills, and light splashes, but shouldn't be exposed to a hose or shower, and should always be dried immediately if they get wet. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Is the iPhone 13 series waterproof?

The IP68 rating on the iPhone 13 series explained

Is the iPhone 13 series waterproof?

Yes, to a limited extent. The iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max all have an IP68 rating, and can be submerged to a depth of 6 meters (a little under 20 feet) for 30 minutes. By extension, they’ll resist most rain, spills, and light splashes.

That said, Apple warns that you should dry your iPhone immediately if it gets wet using a soft, lint-free cloth (usually meaning a microfiber cloth). Don’t use swabs or a hot air dryer, and don’t try charging until the device is completely dry. In fact Apple recommends waiting at least 5 hours before plugging in a charging cable, but you can top up much sooner if you use wireless (usually, MagSafe) charging.

Be warned that waterproofing inevitably deteriorates over the years, and this process only accelerates with repeated exposure to fluids, especially if they’re salty or otherwise corrosive.

The IP68 rating on the iPhone 13 series explained IP ratings are issued by the International Electrotechnical Commission. “IP” stands for “ingress protection,” and the two digits reflect rankings against solid materials (the first number) and liquids (the second). You’ll sometimes see an X in place of a number, which means that a product wasn’t tested in a particular category.

In this case, the 6 means that the iPhone 13 series is completely dust-tight, while the 8 is the second-best waterproof rating available. The phones actually exceed older versions of the IP68 standard, which at one point only required that a device survive 1 meter (about 3.3 feet) of immersion for 30 minutes.

No iPhone has the best waterproof rating, 9K, which means a device can survive 14 to 16 liters of high-pressure water for at least 30 seconds. It’s a bad idea to use a hose or shower to clean your iPhone, in other words.

FAQs

Is the iPhone 13 rain proof? Mostly. You could run into problems if you accidentally leave it outdoors during a rainstorm, but it should be fine after light or brief rain exposure as long as you dry things as soon as possible.

Can I take my iPhone 13 in the pool? No, at least not without a waterproof case. At the extreme the iPhone 13 is only rated to a depth of 6 meters (just under 20 feet) for 30 minutes, and that’s still risking damage, not the least because of the chlorine in most pools.

Can I take my iPhone 13 in the sea? This should be avoided without a waterproof case. The phone isn’t built to be submerged for more than 30 minutes, and might not survive the impact of waves, never mind the effects of salt or depth pressure. Its waterproofing is really just intended to protect against spills, rain, or dropping it in the toilet or bath.

