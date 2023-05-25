Is the Headspace app free? Plans and pricing explained

If you feel you could benefit from guided meditation and sleep programs to cope with issues like anger and anxiety, Headspace is one of the better known services out there. Here we’ll explain its plans and pricing, including some available discounts.

No, unfortunately. While there is a 7-day free trial — extended to 14 days if you sign up for an Annual plan — anything beyond that requires a subscription. You do get full access to Headspace content while your trial is active.

How much does Headspace cost?

Headspace is available in many countries, but in the US, there are four main subscription options:

Monthly pricing is $12.99, and includes over 500 meditation and mindfulness tools, plus a library of music, sounds, and wind-down exercises for sleep.

pricing is $12.99, and includes over 500 meditation and mindfulness tools, plus a library of music, sounds, and wind-down exercises for sleep. Annual plans are $69.99. Features are identical to the Monthly option, except that you get a 14-day trial instead of 7.

plans are $69.99. Features are identical to the Monthly option, except that you get a 14-day trial instead of 7. Family plans are $99.99 per year. There’s no monthly rate, but you do get up to 6 accounts on the same plan, and there’s content oriented towards both kids and adults.

plans are $99.99 per year. There’s no monthly rate, but you do get up to 6 accounts on the same plan, and there’s content oriented towards both kids and adults. Student pricing is $9.99 per year, but available only to verified post-secondary students aged 18 or older. Once you leave school, you’ll automatically be switched to a 1-year alumni plan at a 40% discount. When that year is up, you’ll then have to pay regular rates unless you cancel.

In rarer cases you may qualify for a free subscription, for instance if you’re a US teenager aged 13 to 18, or it’s covered by an employer or health insurer. Something more broadly guaranteed is the Headspace for Teachers program, which provides free accounts to K-12 (pre-college/university) teachers and support staff in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.