Is the Headspace app free? Plans and pricing explained
If you feel you could benefit from guided meditation and sleep programs to cope with issues like anger and anxiety, Headspace is one of the better known services out there. Here we’ll explain its plans and pricing, including some available discounts.
QUICK ANSWER
- Monthly pricing is $12.99 after a 7-day trial.
- Annual plans are $69.99. Features are identical to the Monthly option, except that you get a 14-day trial instead of 7.
- Family plans are $99.99 per year. This gets you up to 6 accounts.
- Student pricing is $9.99 per year, but available only to verified post-secondary students aged 18 or older. After school, you can get a 1-year alumni plan at a 40% discount.
- Free subscriptions are available for K-12 teachers and support staff, US teens, and some employer and insurance plans.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
Is the Headspace app free?
No, unfortunately. While there is a 7-day free trial — extended to 14 days if you sign up for an Annual plan — anything beyond that requires a subscription. You do get full access to Headspace content while your trial is active.
How much does Headspace cost?
Headspace is available in many countries, but in the US, there are four main subscription options:
- Monthly pricing is $12.99, and includes over 500 meditation and mindfulness tools, plus a library of music, sounds, and wind-down exercises for sleep.
- Annual plans are $69.99. Features are identical to the Monthly option, except that you get a 14-day trial instead of 7.
- Family plans are $99.99 per year. There’s no monthly rate, but you do get up to 6 accounts on the same plan, and there’s content oriented towards both kids and adults.
- Student pricing is $9.99 per year, but available only to verified post-secondary students aged 18 or older. Once you leave school, you’ll automatically be switched to a 1-year alumni plan at a 40% discount. When that year is up, you’ll then have to pay regular rates unless you cancel.
In rarer cases you may qualify for a free subscription, for instance if you’re a US teenager aged 13 to 18, or it’s covered by an employer or health insurer. Something more broadly guaranteed is the Headspace for Teachers program, which provides free accounts to K-12 (pre-college/university) teachers and support staff in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.
FAQs
Yes. There was a free tier as recently as 2022, but it was discontinued.
In the US, yes, through the Headspace for Teens program. You have to be 13 to 18 years old, and sign up through Peer Health Exchange if your school isn’t enrolled in Bring Change 2 Mind.
Post-secondary students can only qualify for sharp discounts on Annual plans. US teenagers (13 to 18) get free access regardless of student status.
K-12 teachers and support staff get Headspace for free through the Headspace for Teachers program, which operates in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.
Possibly, but that varies from employer to employer. The company did offer some free access in 2020 to ease stress from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that expired.