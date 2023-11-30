iPhone not receiving texts from Android? Here's how you can try to fix it

Let’s not mince words here — Apple doesn’t like to play nice with Android unless it has to. Steve Jobs called Android “stolen,” and the conflict even extends into the iPhone’s Messages app, where Android texts are flagged with infamous green bubbles. You should still be able to receive texts from Android devices, however. Here’s what you can do when they’re not going through.

How to fix an iPhone not receiving texts from Android

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Realistically, there are very few software reasons why Android texts might fail to get through. Some do exist however, and we're going to cover them here as a part of our troubleshooting steps. Run through these tactics one-by-one unless a particular solution seems obvious in your case. Verify that your cellular connection is active, and with decent signal strength.

Because Android texts are delivered via SMS, MMS, or RCS, your iPhone needs to be able to connect to your carrier. Turn off Airplane Mode, and check that the celltower icon is green in Control Center. Remember also that if your signal strength is weak texts might not work regardless, no matter if your phone claims you have coverage. Doublecheck SMS and MMS options in Settings. On your iPhone, open the Settings app, then scroll down and select Messages . Two options should be on: Send as SMS and MMS Messaging . The first is only important for replying to Android texts, but if the second isn't enabled, you simply won't receive any Android texts that contain media like photos.

Scan your blocked contacts, and edit them if necessary.

It's entirely possible to block a person by accident, or block them out of temporary frustration only to forget later on. Go Settings > Messages , scroll down, and select Blocked Contacts . If you recognize any names or numbers in the list that you want to hear from again, tap Edit and then the red circle next to each entry. When you're finished, tap Done . Update iOS.

While it's unlikely, there could be operating system bugs interfering with Messages. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update to check for a new version. If there is one, choose whether to install it immediately or later on. Before any update, be sure you have an iCloud backup, and that your iPhone is both well-charged and connected to Wi-Fi. Your device is also going to be temporarily unusable after the download finishes and reboots to install. Restart your iPhone.

If there are any temporary software glitches related to caches or processes, this might help clear them up. Check for a carrier settings update.

Carriers regularly push out network-specific settings updates meant to solve flaws or ensure compatibility. Normally you'll be automatically prompted to install these, but if you think you missed one, you try to force it by going to Settings > General > About . If an update is available, you should see a pop-up in a matter of seconds. It may be worth waiting a minute or two to be sure. Reset your network settings. As we've said in some other guides, consider this a nuclear option — your iPhone will forget all your networks and their associated login credentials, forcing you to reconnect. It could in theory solve carrier-related issues all of the previous steps haven't helped, but it's an immense hassle and probably not worth the effort. If you're willing to try, check out our guide.

