How to turn off the PS5 voice assistant (reader)

Are you wondering why your PlayStation 5 is reading all the text on the screen aloud? This feature is called Screen Reader, and it is a great accessibility feature for those who need it. It can quickly become a very annoying thing when you have no disabilities, though. You may be having a hard time getting rid of this feature. Today, we’ll show you how to turn off the PS5 voice assistant.

QUICK ANSWER To turn off the PS5 voice assistant, from your home screen, go to Settings > Accessibility > Screen Reader. Then, toggle Screen Reader off.

How to turn off the PS5 Screen Reader

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Turning off the PS5 voice assistant or Screen reader is rather simple, but we can understand finding the option is a bit confusing to find. Especially if you don’t even know what it’s called. This feature is Screen Reader, and here’s how to turn it off. Go to your PlayStation 5 home screen. Select the Settings icon, which looks like a gear icon located in the top-right corner. Go into the Accessibility option. Click on the Screen Reader tab. Toggle off the Enable Screen Reader option.

FAQs

Why is my PlayStation 5 reading all the text aloud? This is an accessibility feature called Screen Reader. It is meant for the visually impaired. You may have accidentally turned it on in the settings or during set-up.

How do I pause the PS5 Screen Reader? If you want to keep the PS5 Screen Reader, but feel like you don’t always need it, you can pause it whenever you wish. You can do this by pressing the PS and Triangle buttons simultaneously. The same action will also play the Screen Reader again. You can also use the PS and R1 button combo to make Screen Reader start reading from the beginning.

What languages does the PS5 Screen Reader support? The PlayStation 5 Screen Reader feature supports 12 languages: Arabic, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

Can I make the PS5 Screen Reader read faster? Yes. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Screen Reader > Speech Speed and select your preferred speed. You can also edit the Voice Type and Voice Volume.

Does the PS5 support closed captions? Just like the PS5 can help the visually impaired, it can also help people who are hard of hearing with closed captions. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Closed Captions and enable Display Closed Captions.

