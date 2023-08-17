Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to turn off the touchscreen on Windows 11
Initially it might seem crazy to disable touchscreen controls on a Windows laptop, especially if you’ve paid extra for the privilege. But if you or others are regularly tapping buttons and icons by accident, disabling touchscreen functions will automatically save you a lot of grief, assuming of course you have a mouse or trackpad to fall back on. Here’s how to disable a touchscreen in Windows 11, as well as enable it again later if you change your mind.
QUICK ANSWER
To turn off a touchscreen in Windows 11:
- In the Windows search bar, type in Device Manager and open the app when it appears in results.
- Click the down arrow next to Human Interface Devices.
- Select HID-compliant touch screen.
- Open the Action menu at the top of Device Manager.
- Click Disable device.
- If there's more than one HID-compliant touch screen listing, repeat steps 3 through 5 for each one.
How to disable the touchscreen on Windows 11
We wouldn’t be surprised if this is simplified in Windows 12, but for now, disabling touchscreen functions is oddly counterintuitive. The option isn’t directly accessible via Windows 11’s Settings app.
Follow these steps:
- In the Windows search bar, type in Device Manager and open the app when it appears in results.
- Click the down arrow next to Human Interface Devices.
- Select HID-compliant touch screen.
- Open the Action menu at the top of Device Manager.
- Click Disable device. If you want to restore touch controls later, come back to this menu and choose Enable device.
- If there’s more than one HID-compliant touch screen listing, repeat steps 3 through 5 for each one.