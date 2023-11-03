How to transfer Apple Music to Spotify

If you want to switch streaming services but don’t want to lose all your songs, you’ll need a way to transfer them all. When moving from Apple Music to Spotify, neither service offers an official way to do this, but here’s how to transfer songs from Apple Music to Spotify with third-party solutions.

How to transfer your Apple Music playlist to Spotify Neither Apple Music nor Spotify offers any way to transfer your music between services. Thankfully, there are third-party options. There are many available, and they work in roughly the same way; here are a few: Soundiiz

Tune My Music

Free Your Music

SongShift (iOS only) In this tutorial, we will demonstrate the process using Soundiiz.

How to transfer your Apple Music playlist to Spotify (using Soundiiz) Soundiiz offers a free plan for basic tasks like connecting to music platforms, converting playlists one by one, and adding up to 200 tracks per playlist. If you need advanced features like transferring multiple playlists or converting formats, you’ll need the premium plan.

Transferring Apple Music to Spotify playlists with Soundiiz (on desktop) To use it to transfer your music from Apple Music to Spotify, do the following: Go to Soundiiz website.

Choose a sign-in method that suits you, such as Google, Facebook, or create a new Soundiiz account.

Select Transfer underneath the tools section.

underneath the tools section. Set Apple Music as your source and Spotify as the destination. Soundiiz will request access to Spotify and Apple Music, so be sure to grant it permission.

The customization menu will offer options to transfer albums, tracks, or playlists. In our case, select Playlists and use the pencil icon to choose the playlists for transfer. Confirm your selections when finished.

On the following page, you can configure the playlist and customize the songs to your liking.

Click Confirm, and then ‘Begin the transfer! to complete the process.

A screen will display the estimated duration of the transfer.

After the transfer is complete, check for any errors or missing songs. After the process is finished, your Spotify library should now have the songs from your Apple Music account. Verify the list for accuracy; if you notice anything missing, you can correct errors manually.

Transferring Apple Music to Spotify playlists with Soundiiz (on mobile) the steps on mobile is quite similar. here it is: Download the Soundiiz mobile app and create an account.

Access the Transfer feature by tapping the three horizontal lines.

feature by tapping the three horizontal lines. Choose Apple Music as the source and Spotify as the destination (Soundiiz will ask you to log in to your accounts).

as the source and as the destination (Soundiiz will ask you to log in to your accounts). Personalize the transfer by selecting Playlists and using the pencil icon to specify your preferred playlist.

Verify your selections and proceed by tapping Confirm and continue , and then Confirm my selection .

, and then . Configure the playlist on the following page and save the configuration by choosing Save configuration .

. Review and adjust the songs within the playlist and tap on Confirm. Initiate the transfer by clicking Begin the transfer! and await the completion of the process.

Revoking Account Access After Music Transfer Once your music transfer is complete, it’s a good idea to remove account access from the service you used. This helps enhance your privacy and security by ensuring that the service no longer has access to your account.

How to Revoke Access for Apple Music On your iphone: Launch Apple Music on your phone.

In the Listen now tab, tap your profile photo.

tab, tap your profile photo. Scroll down to the Apps with access section, toggle off Soundiiz, and choose Remove from the pop-up menu.

On your Android phone: On the Listen Now page, tap the three dots icon and select Account .

page, tap the three dots icon and select . Within the account settings, locate and tap on Apps with Access.

In the list of apps with access, you should see Soundiiz. To remove Soundiiz’s access, tap the three dots button at the top right.

From the options that appear, select Edit, then choose Soundiiz, and tap the bin icon to complete the process.

How to Revoke Access for Spotify The steps are the same for both mobile and desktop platforms, as follows: Log in to your Spotify account on the website, then click your profile and select Account (or use this link for quick access to your Account settings).

(or use this link for quick access to your Account settings). Scroll down to Privacy and security and choose Manage apps .

and choose . Next to Soundiiz, click Remove Access.

FAQs

Whai if I want to transfer my Spotify playlists to Apple music? To transfer your Spotify playlists to Apple Music, simply switch the source to Spotify and the destination to Apple Music.

Are there any privacy concerns when using third-party transfer services? Yes, there are some. To transfer songs, you have to give the transfer service account access. However, you may revoke access once the process is done.

Should I cancel my old service once I finish transferring music? That’s up to you. You should cancel if you don’t want to pay for your old service anymore. Make sure to cancel it after transferring all your songs, or you may lose access to them.

